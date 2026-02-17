LIVE TV
  Who Was Sidharth Malhotra's Father? Kiara Advani's Father-in-Law Sunil Malhotra's Cause of Death, Last Rites, Career and Family- See UNSEEN Pics Inside

Who Was Sidharth Malhotra’s Father? Kiara Advani’s Father-in-Law Sunil Malhotra’s Cause of Death, Last Rites, Career and Family- See UNSEEN Pics Inside

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away earlier this week. The actor rushed to Delhi to pay his last respects and be with his family during the difficult time. Sources say that while the funeral ceremonies have been completed, Sidharth and his wife Kiara Advani, continue to stay in the capital with their loved ones. 

Published By: Published: February 17, 2026 23:32:00 IST
Who Was Sidharth Malhotra’s Father?
Who Was Sidharth Malhotra’s Father?

Sidharth Malhotra’s father was Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain. He was a towering influence in Sidharth Malhotra’s life.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Cause of Death
Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Cause of Death

Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra passed away on February 14, 2026, in New Delhi following a prolonged illness. In recent years, Sunil Malhotra faced significant health challenges, including a stroke that confined him to a wheelchair, which Sidharth Malhotra spoke about candidly in an interview with Lilly Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Career
Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Career

Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, served as a captain in the Merchant Navy, a role the Student of the Year actor often credited for instilling discipline and a strong work ethic in him.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Wife
Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Wife

Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra was married to Rimma Malhotra, a homemaker. In a 2025 interview, Sidharth Malhotra admitted to feeling ashamed about not fully acknowledging his mother's sacrifices while his father was facing health struggles.

