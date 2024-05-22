Vendhar TV's Ten-Year Milestone: The Impact of Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu on Tamil Media

In a remarkable journey of diversification and growth, Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of the SRM Group, continues to make significant strides across various sectors, most notably in education, healthcare, and construction. He has also made his mark in the entertainment industry. Since the successful launch of Vendhar TV in 2014, Dr. Pachamuthu’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering the SRM Group beyond its traditional strongholds into new and innovative realms.

Vendhar TV, a 24/7 general entertainment channel (GEC), marked the Group’s vigorous entry into the media landscape. Vendhar TV began broadcasting from August 2014 and this year marks a decade of SRM Group in the news and entertainment business, enriching the cultural fabric of Indian television with a variety of programs designed to cater to diverse audiences, from reality game shows to talk shows, and devotional segments.

Founded on a legacy of quality and trust, the SRM Group under Dr. Pachamuthu’s guidance has grown from a humble educational institute into a powerhouse recognized throughout Tamil Nadu and beyond. The Group’s success spans across educational universities, hospitals, transport, power & energy, hotels, and technology sectors, each time setting new benchmarks for excellence.

SRM Group-owned Vendhar TV recently revealed what is billed as the first Tamil AI newsreader, Priya. At a time when the mainstream news channels of Tamil industry have not explored AI significantly, Vendhar TV went ahead launching the first Tamil AI newsreader – Priya.

When asked about this endeavor, Dr.Pachamuthu describes Vendhar TV as a means of providing wholesome family entertainment, while staying true to their motto. He proudly says that they offer something for everybody. The channel’s programming is crafted to ensure innovation and quality, reflecting the ethical values that have long guided the SRM Group’s ventures.

The channel is not just available in India but also reaches international audiences in Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Dubai through Direct-To-Home platforms, broadening its impact and connecting cultures.

Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu’s role in the media sector demonstrates the Group’s adaptability and foresight in seizing growth opportunities within all the booming sectors in India. His strategic leadership ensures that all arms of the SRM Group are aligned with the core principles of innovation and sustainability, fostering long-term growth and stability. Through these multifaceted roles, Dr. Pachamuthu continues to shape the SRM Group as a benchmark of progressive leadership and community engagement.

