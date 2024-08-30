NASA has made a significant adjustment to its upcoming SpaceX mission, removing astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson to accommodate the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently stranded on the International Space Station (ISS). The decision reflects concerns over the reliability of the Boeing Starliner capsule used for its initial mission.

Changes to Crew Assignments

NASA announced on Friday that Cardman and Wilson would be reassigned to future missions. The decision was based on various factors, including the astronauts’ spaceflight experience. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was initially set to carry them, will now be used to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth.

NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket in September. They will return with Williams and Wilmore in February. The agency determined that it would be too risky for the astronauts to return in the Boeing Starliner capsule, which has experienced significant technical issues, including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks.