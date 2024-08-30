NASA has made a significant adjustment to its upcoming SpaceX mission, removing astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson to accommodate the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently stranded on the International Space Station (ISS). The decision reflects concerns over the reliability of the Boeing Starliner capsule used for its initial mission.
Changes to Crew Assignments
NASA announced on Friday that Cardman and Wilson would be reassigned to future missions. The decision was based on various factors, including the astronauts’ spaceflight experience. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was initially set to carry them, will now be used to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth.
NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket in September. They will return with Williams and Wilmore in February. The agency determined that it would be too risky for the astronauts to return in the Boeing Starliner capsule, which has experienced significant technical issues, including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks.
Boeing Starliner Issues
The decision follows recent setbacks with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. After being launched to the ISS in June for an eight-day test mission, the Starliner encountered multiple issues with its propulsion system. Five of its 28 thrusters failed, and several helium leaks were reported. This has caused substantial delays and raised concerns about the spacecraft’s reliability.
NASA’s Bill Nelson confirmed last week that Williams and Wilmore, who were part of the Starliner’s initial crew, will now return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The Boeing Starliner, symbolizing American space engineering, has faced increased scrutiny following previous safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 Max airliners.
Impact and Future Missions
Williams and Wilmore, both seasoned astronauts and former military test pilots, were the first crew to fly on the Starliner. Their return, originally scheduled for next week, will now occur with the SpaceX Crew Dragon. NASA’s strategy underscores its commitment to utilizing reliable spacecraft for astronaut safety.
The adjustments made by NASA reflect the ongoing challenges in spaceflight technology and the agency’s priority to ensure safe and effective missions.
Also read: MEA Denounces CNN’s ‘Misleading’ Report Blaming India For Bangladesh Floods