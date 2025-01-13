Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas), a rare sky event, will be visible to the naked eye for the first time in 160,000 years. With an expected shine as bright as Venus, its best view should be in the southern hemisphere, and stargazers are informed to track it because of the unpredictable brightness.

The skies will soon be witness to a one-time astronomical event, as Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) makes its first appearance in 160,000 years. This comet may be bright enough to rival the light of Venus, and people worldwide can enjoy it as a spectacle in the night sky. NASA has reported that this event would likely be observable to the naked eye, subject to the comet’s brightness and the local weather conditions.

Comet’s Historical Flight

On 12th January 2025, the perihelion of the orbit of the Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) was crossed by the comet; this point indicates the proximity that the comet enjoys with respect to the Sun, and therefore becomes a vital marker in judging whether the comet shall be observable to the naked eye, or require further magnification of telescopes/binoculars.

Although predicting a comet’s exact brightness is notoriously difficult, experts believe that this one could be one of the brightest in recent years.

This is a rare comet, as the last time this comet passed through the solar system was 160,000 years ago. Therefore, this will be one of the greatest opportunities for those who missed the other celestial events to enjoy the beauty and wonder of a comet when it will not come to the naked eye for another millennium.

What Are The Best Viewing Locations?

Although the comet’s visibility is still uncertain, astronomers predict that the best viewing will occur in the southern hemisphere, where the comet is expected to appear in the sky. According to Dr. Shyam Balaji, a researcher in astroparticle physics and cosmology at King’s College London, people in the southern hemisphere should look toward the eastern horizon before sunrise. After the comet’s perihelion, viewers can try to spot it on the western horizon after sunset.

Although the comet could be viewed perfectly in the south, it still might be sighted from other parts of the world, at least by taking a few measures. Considering relative positions with regard to the sun, this could be tricky enough for viewers coming from areas closer to the UK; they could cross-check with reports from BBC Weather to find the clear time needed to observe this comet.

As with all comets, the brightness and visibility of C/2024 G3 (Atlas) are unpredictable. Many comets fail to live up to early predictions, often becoming fainter than initially anticipated. Dr. Balaji has emphasized the need for caution when attempting to view the comet, as its brightness could fluctuate depending on local conditions and its behavior as it moves closer to the Sun.

Still, the comet is predicted to be pretty bright and should be naked-eye observable from ideal viewing locations. Those interested in witnessing this rare occurrence can increase their chances by viewing locations away from light pollution. A pair of binoculars or a small telescope will also be helpful in getting a clearer view, especially in less than ideal conditions.

Astronomers have been keenly tracking the path of the comet, and it has already captured the attention of space professionals. On January 13, NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared an awe-inspiring image of the comet taken from the International Space Station. In the post, Pettit described the experience of seeing the comet in space as “totally amazing.” He posted a photograph, which shows the comet skimming the sky in the firmament, giving a rare view and increasing a sense of excitement for everyone about the ability to view it.

Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) reminds us that there are, after all, incredible natural wonders that occasionally brighten our sky. For most of us, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see an infrequent comet traverse the solar system and put on a display for everyone’s eyes. Be it an amateur astronomer or someone with interest in the universe, this is not to be missed.

Viewing Tips

To increase the chances of sighting the comet, observers are recommended to find an area with very little light pollution. This means that stargazers will see the comet easily, even if they do not have a telescope. Another essential thing is the tracking of the comet’s location, especially around sunrise and sunset hours when glare from the Sun may obscure viewing.

There have been predictions. Such predictions would vary, with what was the reality. Meanwhile, the occurrence of Comet C/2024 G3, often nicknamed Atlas, in the cosmos certainly brings all our imagination with some thrill – another reminder for man of all times of its awe-inspiring majesty that also remains, a mystery.

