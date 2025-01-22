Stargazers eagerly anticipating a dazzling planetary alignment this January may find themselves underwhelmed by the display. While six planets will be visible and appear aligned, the phenomenon is more common than many realize.

The Nature of Planetary Alignments

The planets in our solar system orbit the Sun along a consistent plane called the ecliptic. This means that, from our perspective on Earth, the planets will always appear to be positioned along a line across the sky. According to EarthSky, a trusted cosmic news website, these planetary alignments are fairly common events. While the sight of planets appearing to move close to one another in the sky may seem noteworthy, it is an occurrence influenced by their ongoing motion around the Sun.

NASA notes that these moments, when planets appear to approach one another, are a natural result of their orbits. However, it is not these alignments themselves that stand out – what is rare, however, is the opportunity to see so many bright planets in the sky at once. This is what makes January’s planetary parade a bit more exciting, even though it is not as exceptional as some might think.

Six Planets Aligned In January’s “Planetary Parade”

The term “planetary parade” is used to describe when several planets form a line across the sky, making it look as if they are marching together. January’s event will be no exception, with six planets visible to stargazers. While such planetary events are not extremely rare, NASA mentions that they don’t happen every year, making it worth paying attention to.

The planets visible during this event will include both bright and faint objects, and four of them will be observable with the naked eye. Here’s a list of the planets you can expect to see:

Venus

Saturn

Jupiter

Mars

Uranus

Neptune

“These multiplanet viewing opportunities aren’t super rare, but they don’t happen every year, so it’s worth checking it out,” said NASA in their January sky-watching guide.

Six Planets Aligned: Best Viewing Times and Locations

While Venus and Saturn had their close approach, known as a “conjunction,” earlier in the month, the planetary parade continues throughout January. Stargazers can spot Venus and Saturn in the southwest during the first couple of hours after dark. Meanwhile, Jupiter will shine brightly overhead, and Mars will rise in the east. All four of these planets will be visible to the naked eye.

However, Uranus and Neptune will also be in the sky, but they will not be as bright and will require a telescope to view clearly, according to NASA’s recommendations.

