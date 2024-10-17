 Barça Femení’s Ruthless 9-0 Victory Over Hammarby: A Champions League Statement

Barça Femení secured their first Champions League points of the season with a dominant 9-0 triumph over Swedish side Hammarby, making a bold statement on the European stage.

Barça Femení stormed to their first Champions League points of the season with a commanding 9-0 victory over Swedish club Hammarby, delivering a statement performance on European soil. Playing at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in their second Group D match, Pere Romeu’s side bounced back in style after their narrow opening defeat to Manchester City. The win showcased the quality and depth of the Barcelona women’s team, with seven different players finding the back of the net.

From the first whistle, Barça Femení applied relentless pressure, overwhelming Hammarby with their trademark high-tempo, possession-based football. Carolina Graham Hansen and Claudia Pina each scored twice, setting the tone for an utterly dominant display. The Swedish league champions were penned back into their own half, struggling to gain any foothold in the game as Barça suffocated them with continuous pressing and fluid ball movement.

As it Happened…

The goals started flowing early, and the Blaugrana never looked back. Graham Hansen and Pina quickly opened the scoring, with the team constantly creating dangerous chances from all over the pitch. By halftime, Barça had already established a commanding lead, but the second half saw them shift into an even higher gear.

Mapi León added another goal with a powerful header from an Aitana Bonmatí cross, pushing the score to 4-0. Moments later, Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, showcasing her playmaking prowess, provided another brilliant assist for Pina, who made it 5-0 just before the hour mark. Barça’s midfield trio of Putellas, Bonmatí, and Patri Guijarro orchestrated the game with precision, consistently cutting through Hammarby’s defense.

Despite their best efforts, the Swedish champions couldn’t stop the onslaught. Barça’s relentless pressing kept them pinned back, and when they did manage to break forward, it was quickly shut down by Barça’s defense, led by Irene Paredes and Mapi León. Hammarby’s forward Pajor managed a few glimpses at goal, but it was too little, too late.

As the match wore on, Barça Femení’s dominance continued to grow. Graham Hansen added her second of the night to make it 7-0. Young talent Esmee Brugts also got in on the action with a well-taken goal, and Fridolina Rölfo capped off the scoring with a late penalty, securing a staggering 9-0 win for Barça Femení.

This emphatic victory not only restored Barcelona’s standing in Group D but also reaffirmed their status as one of the most dominant teams in women’s football. Their fluid passing, attacking prowess, and sheer defensive strength were on full display, with this performance cementing their intent to reclaim the UEFA Women’s Champions League crown.

Pere Romeu’s side, packed with talent like Putellas, Graham Hansen, and Pina, looks unstoppable when firing on all cylinders. With such form, Barça Femení remains a formidable force, and this result will send a clear warning to their rivals across Europe.

