Bengal Pro T20 League: Siliguri Strikers Outclass Harbour Diamonds In The Opening Match

Siliguri Strikers kick-started their campaign in the Bengal Pro T20 League on a high note, securing a commendable eight-run victory over Harbour Diamonds in a captivating opening match held at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 commenced on June 11 with a clash between Siliguri Strikers and Harbour Diamonds. With exhilarating showcase of cricketing prowess, the league is set to span till June 28.

Although they were restricted to 141 runs within 20 overs, Siliguri Strikers demonstrated remarkable resilience. Ultimately, they limited Harbour Diamonds to 133/10 despite Badal Singh Balyan’s impressive 37 off 22 balls.

Harbour Diamonds, in pursuit of a target of 142 runs, faced early setbacks as opener Sayan Mondal departed cheaply in the initial overs. Captain Manoj Tiwary played a slow innings, scoring 4 runs off 13 balls. In the last over, Harbour Diamonds needed 17 runs from 6 balls. Despite Badal Singh’s spirited resistance and a late surge towards the end, the team fell short by a mere nine runs, failing to chase down the target within the allotted overs.

Throughout the match, the ebbs and flows of the game kept spectators on the edge of their seats, with pivotal moments and standout performances adding to the excitement of the contest. Undeterred by Harbour Diamonds’ determined effort, Siliguri Strikers displayed disciplined bowling and fielding which proved pivotal in securing their victory.

Reflecting on the match, Rishabh Bhatia, the owner of Siliguri Strikers, expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, lauding their unwavering determination and commitment on the field.

“I’m happy with the team’s performance today. Despite being a low total, the team didn’t lose any hope and gave their best on the field. I’m confident that the Siliguri Strikers will continue to perform well.” said Bhatia.

In addition to their on-field exploits, Siliguri Strikers’ victory served as a source of pride and inspiration for fans hailing from Siliguri and surrounding catchment areas, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. The support and enthusiasm of the local community further charged the team’s determination to excel in the tournament and bring glory to their region.

Looking ahead, Siliguri Strikers are set to face Murshidabad Kings in their upcoming fixture, as they continue their quest for supremacy in the Bengal Pro T20 League. With the support of their loyal fans and the collective determination of the team, they remain poised to overcome any challenges and make a lasting impression in the tournament.

