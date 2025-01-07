Brazilian Footballer Neymar Declares, 2026 World Cup Will Be His, ‘Last Shot, Last Chance’

Neymar expressed interest in reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at MLS side Inter Miami.

Brazilian football superstar Neymar has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final opportunity to achieve football’s greatest prize.

The 32-year-old forward, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, has vowed to do everything in his power to be part of the Brazilian squad for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Last World Cup, Last Shot

“I will try, I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the national team,” Neymar told CNN. “I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance, and I will do everything I can to play in it.”

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier in October 2023.

The injury has kept him sidelined since, raising questions about his fitness for the global showpiece. However, Neymar remains determined to return stronger and help Brazil, currently fifth in the South American qualifiers, secure their place in the tournament.

The five-time World Cup champions have six matches remaining in the qualifiers, where the top six teams will earn automatic qualification..

Eyeing a Reunion at Inter Miami

While Neymar is focused on the World Cup, he also expressed interest in reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at MLS side Inter Miami once his contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia concludes in June 2025.

“Playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, and we still speak to each other,” Neymar said. “It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, but who knows? Football is full of surprises.”

The trio famously led Barcelona to a historic treble in the 2014 £15 season, forming one of the most lethal attacking partnerships in football history.

Struggles with Injuries and Saudi Stint

Since his €90 million move to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, Neymar has struggled with injuries, limiting him to just seven appearances for the Saudi Pro League club. Despite his challenges, Neymar has expressed satisfaction with his decision to join Al-Hilal, citing the benefits for himself and his family.

“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window in the United States was closed, so I didn’t have the option of moving to Miami in 2023,” Neymar revealed. “The project they offered me in Saudi Arabia was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option.”

At PSG, Neymar enjoyed six successful seasons, scoring 118 goals and winning numerous domestic titles. However, he could not replicate his Champions League success with the French club, which he had achieved earlier with Barcelona.

