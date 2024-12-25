Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Catch Beyoncé’s Halftime Show At NFL’s Christmas Game: Time, Venue, And How To Watch Ravens Vs Texans

Beyoncé will be performing at the NFL Christmas halftime show during the Ravens vs. Texans game on December 25. Find out when and where to catch her live performance and the game, as well as streaming options on CBS, Netflix, and local affiliates.

Catch Beyoncé’s Halftime Show At NFL’s Christmas Game: Time, Venue, And How To Watch Ravens Vs Texans

Pop sensation Beyoncé is going to grace the stage for an unforgettable halftime performance during the Houston Texans’ Christmas game against the Baltimore Ravens. Her long-awaited performance will have the 99-time Grammy nominee deliver live renditions of hits from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, and some of her classic tracks.

Fans are abuzz with excitement as Beyoncé prepares to make her live performance debut of these new songs, with several surprise guest appearances expected from featured artists on the album.

About Ravens vs. Texans Game

This year’s NFL Christmas match-ups include two thrilling contests: Ravens vs. Texans. It is a rematch from last year’s divisional playoff showdown. The match will be held on 25th December at 4:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, where both the on-field actions and Beyoncé’s highly talked-about halftime show await.

Fans can catch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, which will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, before the Ravens-Texans game. Both games will be live broadcasted, ensuring fans have a full day of NFL action and holiday cheer.

Beyoncé’s Halftime Show: What To Expect

Beyoncé’s long-awaited halftime show will start around 5:45 p.m. ET, although the timing might be altered since NFL games are usually broadcasted. NFL games usually last longer than the scheduled 60 minutes due to timeouts, reviews, and commercials. Therefore, fans can expect Beyoncé to be on stage right after the first half of the game between the Ravens and the Texans.

Although the specifics of her playlist are kept confidential, the general idea is that she will sing a mix of her latest tracks from the album Cowboy Carter and greatest hits from her previous collections. Considering the presence of many guest artists in this album, there is the possibility that she may involve some surprise guests during her performance.

How To Live Stream Beyoncé’s Halftime Show?

The Ravens vs. Texans game, with Beyoncé at halftime, will be shown on many stations. In Baltimore and Houston, the games will be available on WJZ and KHOU. In those cities as well as Kansas City and Pittsburgh, CBS will have affiliate stations carrying the game.

For those who want to catch the game and Beyoncé’s performance on-demand, the stream will be available to replay until 11:00 p.m. EST the same evening. The NFL’s Christmas spectacle is expected to be a holiday highlight for sports fans and music lovers alike.

