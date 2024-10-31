Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev Bows Down To Alexei Popyrin At The Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev's quest for his first ATP tournament victory this year continues after he lost to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at the Paris Masters on Wednesday

Daniil Medvedev Bows Down To Alexei Popyrin At The Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev’s quest for his first ATP tournament victory this year continues after he lost to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. This defeat marks the first time Medvedev has fallen to Popyrin in their four encounters. The world number five, who won the Paris title in 2020, has struggled in recent years, suffering his third consecutive first-round exit at this indoor tournament.

Popyrin, currently ranked 24th in the world, has been in impressive form, clinching his first Masters title in Montreal and defeating Novak Djokovic at the US Open. He edged out Medvedev in a tightly contested match, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4).

“It is the first time I have beaten him,” Popyrin remarked after the match. “We have had some real battles in the past, and it’s a pleasure to perform like this.”

In the next round, Popyrin will face Karen Khachanov, who triumphed over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Medvedev, already qualified for the ATP Tour Finals, fought back in the deciding set, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to push it to a tiebreak. However, he double-faulted at a crucial moment, giving Popyrin two match points, which he converted immediately.

“It was a tough match,” Medvedev said post-match. “I had my opportunities but didn’t take them. It was very tight.”

Medvedev is not the only high-profile player to exit early; compatriot Andrey Rublev and Norway’s Casper Ruud have also been eliminated.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first match earlier in the tournament, remains a favorite after world number one Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness. Alcaraz is set to face France’s Ugo Humbert, who advanced past Marcos Giron.

A potential dark horse is eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry and is still in contention for a spot in the ATP Finals if he wins the Paris title.

“I’m still a contender and fighting against the best players in the world,” Dimitrov stated. He next faces Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated American Alex Michelsen.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, already qualified for Turin, began his Paris campaign with a win against Tallon Griekspoor. British player Jack Draper also advanced after a thrilling victory over sixth seed Taylor Fritz.

The day was memorable for the French, with a record-equalling five players progressing to the last 16, including Arthur Cazaux, who upset 19th seed Ben Shelton.

Read More : “Adaptability Is Key In Tests,” Says Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of The Mumbai Test

Filed under

Daniil Mendelev Paris Masters tennis
Advertisement

Also Read

Holiday Travel Made Easier: U.S. Mandates Automatic Flight Refunds

Holiday Travel Made Easier: U.S. Mandates Automatic Flight Refunds

Thulasendrapuram: Village In India’s Tamil Nadu That Celebrates Its Daughter Kamala Harris

Thulasendrapuram: Village In India’s Tamil Nadu That Celebrates Its Daughter Kamala Harris

Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

7 Financial Changes Effective Nov 1, Money Transfers, Credit Cards, Fixed Deposits, And LPG Prices

7 Financial Changes Effective Nov 1, Money Transfers, Credit Cards, Fixed Deposits, And LPG Prices

Aakash Chopra Predicts Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul Could Command Rs 25 Crore In The IPL Auction

Aakash Chopra Predicts Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul Could Command Rs 25 Crore In The...

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox