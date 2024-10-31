Daniil Medvedev Bows Down To Alexei Popyrin At The Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev's quest for his first ATP tournament victory this year continues after he lost to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at the Paris Masters on Wednesday

Daniil Medvedev’s quest for his first ATP tournament victory this year continues after he lost to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. This defeat marks the first time Medvedev has fallen to Popyrin in their four encounters. The world number five, who won the Paris title in 2020, has struggled in recent years, suffering his third consecutive first-round exit at this indoor tournament.

Popyrin, currently ranked 24th in the world, has been in impressive form, clinching his first Masters title in Montreal and defeating Novak Djokovic at the US Open. He edged out Medvedev in a tightly contested match, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4).

“It is the first time I have beaten him,” Popyrin remarked after the match. “We have had some real battles in the past, and it’s a pleasure to perform like this.”

In the next round, Popyrin will face Karen Khachanov, who triumphed over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Medvedev, already qualified for the ATP Tour Finals, fought back in the deciding set, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to push it to a tiebreak. However, he double-faulted at a crucial moment, giving Popyrin two match points, which he converted immediately.

“It was a tough match,” Medvedev said post-match. “I had my opportunities but didn’t take them. It was very tight.”

Medvedev is not the only high-profile player to exit early; compatriot Andrey Rublev and Norway’s Casper Ruud have also been eliminated.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first match earlier in the tournament, remains a favorite after world number one Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness. Alcaraz is set to face France’s Ugo Humbert, who advanced past Marcos Giron.

A potential dark horse is eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry and is still in contention for a spot in the ATP Finals if he wins the Paris title.

“I’m still a contender and fighting against the best players in the world,” Dimitrov stated. He next faces Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated American Alex Michelsen.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, already qualified for Turin, began his Paris campaign with a win against Tallon Griekspoor. British player Jack Draper also advanced after a thrilling victory over sixth seed Taylor Fritz.

The day was memorable for the French, with a record-equalling five players progressing to the last 16, including Arthur Cazaux, who upset 19th seed Ben Shelton.

Read More : “Adaptability Is Key In Tests,” Says Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of The Mumbai Test