French Club Brest’s Incredible Journey : From Amateur To Champions League Football

Brest, who began in amateur football, has now reached the Champions League overcoming all the challenges

In Brittany, located in north-west France, football serves as a vital cultural pillar. The region boasts a rich footballing heritage, thanks to eight-time French champions Nantes and Rennes, whose academy has produced renowned French talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Ousmane Dembélé. However, Stade Brestois 29 has recently made headlines by achieving a remarkable feat: Champions League qualification.

From Financial Struggles to Success

Brest’s journey over the past 33 years has been one of resilience. The club faced financial troubles that led to a stint in amateur leagues, a fate similar to what Bordeaux is currently experiencing. Between 1991 and 2004, Brest was relegated to lower divisions before turning professional again. After securing promotion to Ligue 1 in 2019, the club operated on a limited budget and had facilities described by one local journalist as “from the Middle Ages.” A new stadium is in development, but the club’s character is rooted in “humility, hard work, and pride.”

Despite struggling in previous seasons, many anticipated their relegation last year, yet they defied expectations by finishing third.

Overcoming Challenges and UEFA Regulations

Brest’s recent success brought its own challenges, as the modest Stade Francis-Le Blé does not meet UEFA standards. Consequently, they must host their European home games 70 miles away in Guingamp. Yet, the fairytale nature of their rise is not lost on those involved. “It is a magic story,” says Yann Pondaven, a podcaster with ‘Brest on Air.’ He adds, “This is a club that is not supposed to play in the first division.”

Facing European Giants

As Brest prepares to face Bayer Leverkusen in their third Champions League match, they look to secure their third victory after winning against Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg. While the prospect of playing against global giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona looms, Pondaven notes that the pressure is off. “It was stressful against Sturm Graz because they were the team on our level, but we won. Now it’s just a bonus.”

Pride and Community Spirit

The pride in Brest is palpable, yet ego remains low. Club president Denis Le Saint has been at the helm since 2016 and is a local businessman. The celebration that followed Brest’s Champions League qualification with a 3-0 win at Toulouse was memorable. “Most of the staff comes from Brest,” Pondaven points out. “The story is written by people from Brest. Money doesn’t matter; we are doing it through people from our city for our club.”

Realistic Ambitions

Inside the club, there’s a realistic outlook on the future. Sporting director Gregory Lorenzi has fostered a collaborative atmosphere with a lean administrative staff and a compact squad. The appointment of manager Eric Roy, who returned to management after a decade-long absence, was unexpected. “Last season was a one-off. It isn’t Brest’s objective at this point, challenging PSG and for Champions League spots,” explains Luke Entwistle, editor-in-chief at Get French Football News.

Building for the Future

Brest’s success has largely been attributed to astute signings of experienced players eager to prove themselves, supplemented by smart recruitment from lower divisions. Key players like Steve Mounie and Martin Satriano have left, while injuries plague current squad members. Despite these challenges, Brest has had a decent start to the current season, sitting 11th after three wins in their first seven games.

Stability as a Priority

With ongoing uncertainties surrounding Ligue 1 broadcasting rights, the club remains cautious about spending. “We want to keep living this dream as much as possible,” says Pondaven, emphasizing the importance of remaining in Ligue 1 until their new stadium is ready by 2027 or 2028. “Stability is the most important thing.”

Brest may be competing against footballing giants, but they remain grounded, focusing on what truly matters at the heart of the club.

