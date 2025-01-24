Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled its ODI Team of the Year for 2024 on Friday, January 24. Despite India being a powerhouse in cricket, none of its players made it to the list this time. The Indian team played only three ODIs in 2024, all against Sri Lanka, and faced defeat in each, which resulted in their absence from the prestigious lineup. In contrast, Sri Lanka and Pakistan emerged as dominant forces, contributing a combined seven players to the squad.

Openers: Stellar Performers at the Top

The opening duo features Pakistan’s rising star Saim Ayub and Afghanistan’s explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Ayub, who made his ODI debut in November, quickly established himself as a promising talent, amassing 515 runs in just nine matches at an impressive average of 64.67. His performances against Australia and a century against Zimbabwe were particularly noteworthy.

Gurbaz, a key figure for Afghanistan, was equally impactful, scoring 531 runs in 11 matches. His contributions against Ireland, South Africa, and Bangladesh helped solidify his place in the team.

Middle Order: Sri Lanka’s Backbone

The middle-order trio of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Charith Asalanka played pivotal roles in Sri Lanka’s success in 2024. Nissanka scored 694 runs in 12 matches, Mendis led the charts with 742 runs in 17 games, and Asalanka contributed 605 runs in 16 matches. Their consistent performances ensured Sri Lanka’s dominance throughout the year. Asalanka, recognized for his leadership qualities, has also been named captain of the ODI Team of the Year.

All-Rounders and Finishers

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford and Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai have been named as the finishers. Rutherford impressed with a century against Bangladesh in December, while Omarzai, a dependable all-rounder, contributed 417 runs and 17 wickets in 12 matches, showcasing his versatility as both a batter and bowler.

Bowling Attack: Spin and Pace in Harmony

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan’s AM Ghazanfar make up the spin department. Hasaranga picked up 26 wickets in 10 matches, while Ghazanfar took 21 wickets in 11 games, both delivering match-winning performances.

Pakistan’s pace duo, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, headline the fast-bowling attack. Afridi took 15 wickets in six matches, and Rauf added 13 wickets in eight games, making them formidable assets for Pakistan.

ODI Team of the Year 2024:

  • Openers: Saim Ayub, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Middle Order: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c)
  • All-Rounders: Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Spinners: Wanindu Hasaranga, AM Ghazanfar
  • Pacers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

