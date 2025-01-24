‘Shaam Ko Kyu Abhi Marlo’: Manoj Tiwary Recalls Gautam Gambhir’s Abusive Language During Old Playing Days

Recalling an incident from their time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tiwary detailed a heated argument over his batting position at Eden Gardens that nearly escalated into a physical altercation.

The tension between former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary has long been a topic of discussion. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Tiwary once again accused Gambhir, currently the Indian cricket team head coach, of using abusive language and issuing threats during their playing days.

Recalling an incident from their time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tiwary detailed a heated argument over his batting position at Eden Gardens that nearly escalated into a physical altercation. “I was upset and had gone to the washroom. Gambhir barged in and said, ‘This attitude won’t work. Tujhe kabhi khilaunga nahi (I won’t let you play).’ He was threatening me,” Tiwary said.

The situation was diffused by then-bowling coach Wasim Akram, who stepped in before the argument could turn violent. “If Akram hadn’t intervened, there could have been a fight,” Tiwary added.

Tiwary also attributed Gambhir’s alleged hostility toward him to media attention. “When a new player gets recognition in the press, some people don’t like it. Maybe that’s why he was angry with me. If I had a PR team back then, I could have been India’s captain today,” he remarked.

The tension between the two wasn’t limited to the IPL. Tiwary recalled another altercation during a Ranji Trophy match in 2015, where Gambhir reportedly abused him on the field. “He was hurling abuses from the slips, using inappropriate language. Then he said, ‘Shaam ko mil, main tujhe maarta hu (Meet me in the evening, I’ll thrash you).’ I responded, ‘Shaam ko kyun, abhi maarlo (Why wait for evening? Let’s settle it now).’”

According to Tiwary, Gambhir’s behavior disrupted the game, even involving the umpires. “He pushed the umpire when they tried to intervene. Later, he continued to abuse me from mid-off. The umpires couldn’t do much because of his influence,” Tiwary claimed.

