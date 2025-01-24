Indigo Bribes Rs 6,000 To X User In Order To Delete A Social Media Post, Know Why

In a recent incident involving airline IndiGo, passenger Prakhar Gupta alleged that the company attempted to bribe him with ₹6,000 to remove a viral social media post criticizing the airline.

In a recent incident involving airline IndiGo, passenger Prakhar Gupta alleged that the company attempted to bribe him with ₹6,000 to remove a viral social media post criticizing the airline. Gupta, who commands a significant following of over 88,000 on X (formerly Twitter), accused IndiGo of mishandling a flight schedule update, poor customer service, and failing to issue an apology.

Hi Navi, your team tried to bribe me with 6000 rupees to remove this post. No apology, either written or verbal, issued. However, safe to say that social media pressure does work. Apparently Indigo HQ is now involved, but no help has been offered. I have a few questions for… https://t.co/U7pWqDRZVT — Prakhar Gupta (@prvkhvr) January 23, 2025

Gupta shared his ordeal on X, where he detailed how his flight, initially scheduled for 6:45 am, was rescheduled to 6:30 am with a notification sent just 2.5 hours before the new departure time. He claimed the notification, sent at 4 am, left him insufficient time to reach the airport, leading to him missing the flight. “How do you change a flight time and prepone it by 2.5 hours at 4 am, expect me to make it on time, and then not let me check in when I’m five minutes late?” Gupta questioned in his post.

Adding to his grievances, Gupta accused the airline’s ground staff of unprofessional behavior, alleging that they made him run between counters without resolving his issue. He also claimed the staff played inappropriate voice messages aloud and laughed while he sought assistance.

Despite the backlash on social media, Gupta noted that IndiGo had neither issued a verbal nor written apology for the inconvenience caused. Referring to the alleged bribery attempt, he wrote, “Your team tried to bribe me with ₹6,000 to remove this post.” He further invited IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to discuss the matter on his podcast, promising to cover the CEO’s travel expenses and offer a platform for an open conversation.

In response, IndiGo issued a statement expressing regret over the incident but refuted some of Gupta’s claims. The airline clarified that the schedule adjustment was made for operational reasons and that the change was communicated to Gupta’s registered contact details. According to IndiGo, Gupta arrived after the check-in counter had closed, which would have barred him from boarding even under the original flight timing.

“To ease your travel and as a gesture of goodwill, our airport team assisted you in rebooking on an alternate flight at minimal charges,” IndiGo stated. However, the airline has not addressed the bribery allegations made by Gupta.

This incident has sparked discussions on social media about airline policies, passenger communication, and customer service standards, with many users siding with Gupta and criticizing IndiGo for its handling of the situation.

