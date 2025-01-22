Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
50% Of The Allocated Funds Remains Unused, 74% Shortage Of Doctors, Across Hospitals: Ajay Maken On CAG Report

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has leveled serious allegations against the Delhi government, citing findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the state of public healthcare infrastructure in the national capital.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of negligence, mismanagement, and delaying critical hospital projects, which he termed a “criminal lapse,” especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Findings from the CAG Report

  1. Hospital Construction Delays:
    • Maken highlighted that only three hospitals were made operational in recent years, and these were projects initiated during the Congress government.
    • Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, which faced a delay of five years, incurred an additional expenditure of ₹312 crore.
    • Two other hospitals, including Burari Hospital, reported escalated costs, amounting to an extra ₹382 crore.
  2. Unused Funds:
    • From 2016-17 to 2021-22, ₹623 crore allocated to the Delhi government for healthcare projects lapsed and had to be returned to the Centre.
    • Of the ₹635 crore allotted for hospital development, ₹360 crore remained unspent, indicating a 56% underutilization of funds, according to Maken.
  3. Neglected Plots for Hospitals:
    • Maken alleged that despite acquiring 15 plots for hospital construction, no work has started on these sites.

  1. Overcrowding and Bed Shortages:
    • The CAG report revealed alarming levels of overcrowding in hospitals, with bed occupancy rates ranging from 101% to 190% in nine surveyed facilities. In some instances, two patients were reportedly made to share a single bed.
    • Seven hospitals reported bed occupancy rates between 109% and 169%.
  2. Shortage of medical staffs:
    • A shortage of 50% to 74% in the number of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff was noted across multiple hospitals.
    • Several ICU machines were found non-functional, exacerbating the crisis.
  3. Lack of Infrastructure in LN Hospital:
    • Lok Nayak Hospital, known for treating burn injuries, lacks adequate surgical arrangements, forcing patients to wait up to 12 months for surgery.
    • The hospital’s operation theaters and infrastructure were deemed insufficient for its workload.

Maken’s Allegations Against Kejriwal Government

Ajay Maken accused the Delhi government of deliberately sitting on the CAG report to avoid public scrutiny. He argued that this negligence contributed to the healthcare system’s inability to cope with the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kejriwal does not want people to know the grim reality of Delhi’s healthcare system. The delays in hospital construction and mismanagement of funds are a clear sign of incompetence,” Maken said.

He added that the overcrowded hospitals, lack of functional equipment, and staff shortages are a reflection of the administration’s failure to prioritize healthcare.

Calling the situation “criminal negligence,” Maken urged for an investigation into the lapses and demanded accountability from the Delhi government. He emphasized that immediate steps must be taken to address the gaps in healthcare infrastructure and staffing to prevent further crises.

