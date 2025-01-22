Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Liquor Sales Banned In Delhi Ahead of Assembly Elections: Dry Days Announced

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in the national capital in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in the national capital in view of the upcoming assembly elections. The Delhi Excise Department has ordered the closure of liquor shops and establishments serving alcohol from February 3 to February 5, coinciding with the voting day, and on February 8, the day of election result declaration.

A recent notification issued by the Delhi Excise Commissioner outlined “dry days” under the Excise Rules-2010, restricting the sale and service of liquor during these critical periods associated with the elections.

Dry Days Scheduled in Two Phases

According to the notification, dry days will be enforced in two phases:

  • Phase 1: From 6 PM on February 3 until 6 PM on February 5, covering the 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of polling.
  • Phase 2: On February 8, the counting day.

The notification further states that during these dry days, liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments selling or serving alcohol will be prohibited from offering liquor to anyone. Even star hotels, restaurants, and private clubs with licenses to sell or supply alcohol will need to comply with the directive.

High-Stakes Campaign in Delhi

As the capital gears up for the elections, a fierce battle is unfolding among the three key political players—AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making significant efforts to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has dominated the assembly polls over the past two terms. AAP secured a landslide victory in both 2015 and 2020, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress party continues to struggle in its attempt to regain relevance in Delhi politics, having failed to win a single seat in the last two assembly elections.

 

