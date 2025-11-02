LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

Aggressive batting is what the Hobart pitch expects, and both teams must refine their strategies for the power play and death overs. Streaming and telecast options are clearly presented, so that fans can select their preferred platform and not miss a single moment of this exciting contest.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
India vs Australia 3rd T20I (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 2, 2025 11:02:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

In Hobart, the Bellerive Oval will be the venue for the third T20I match of the India Australia series, which will be played Sunday. The Indian batsmen will very much set their sights on taking advantage of the Australian’s choice to give their premier fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood a break and keep up their excellent performance, particularly in a place that is renowned for its batsman friendly pitches and shorter boundaries.

When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

The game is going to commence at 1:45 PM IST, while the coin flip will happen 30 minutes beforehand. Star Sports channel will be the main source of live coverage for the Indian audience, while the match can be also streamed live on the JioCinema / JioHotstar app and website. Doordarshan will also provide free coverage through terrestrial networks. Indian fans must ensure that they have their subscriptions or access for OTT or TV ready before the match starts.

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming

From a cricketing perspective, this game gives India a chance to bounce back from recent poor form, while Australia wants to prove their power and adaptability without Hazlewood. Aggressive batting is what the Hobart pitch expects, and both teams must refine their strategies for the power play and death overs. Streaming and telecast options are clearly presented, so that fans can select their preferred platform and not miss a single moment of this exciting contest.

Also Read: Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live scoreIND vs AUS 3rd t20i match liveIND vs AUS live streamingIND vs AUS T20I Live StreamingIndia vs Australia 3rd T20 Match LiveIndia Vs Australia cricket live scoreIndia vs Australia liveIndia vs Australia live score streamingWhen and Where to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Livewhere to watch ind vs aus 3rd t20i

RELATED News

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (02-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Barack Obama Calls Trump Era ‘Craziness And Chaos,’ Rallies Support For Democrats

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 02-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi’s Air Turns Toxic: AQI Hits 421, Authorities Enforce Vehicle Restrictions

Hyundai Venue N Line 2025: Bookings Open Ahead Of November 4 Launch

India’s ‘Bahubali’ Satellite: ISRO To Launch Heaviest Naval Communication Satellite CMS-03 Today

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

PM Modi Unveils Rs 14,260 Crore Mega Projects In Chhattisgarh, Promising A New Era Of Growth And Development

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

QUICK LINKS