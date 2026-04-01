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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH

IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH

Mohammed Shami has voiced his frustration at being branded a bowler who isn't good enough for T20 cricket, despite an impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian team for more than an year. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian team for more than an year. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 1, 2026 09:18:02 IST

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IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH

India and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mohammed Shami has once again taken a sly dig at the selectors for not considering him a “T20 bowler” despite having around 130 wickets in the last 5-6 years. 

“I don’t think anyone needs to count the numbers,” Mohammed Shami told Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube. “I believe if you have the talent and the skill, why judge by the numbers? If you are performing for your team on any and every platform, then you are not inferior to anybody. About the IPL, you can pick up the records, agar koi Indian bowler mere aas paas bhi ho toh (if you can find any Indian bowler who’s even close to me), even then I am ‘not a T20 bowler’. It’s okay. In the last five-six years, I have 130 wickets. What more do you want?” he added.

Shami last played a T20I for India in February 2025 while played a match for the Men in Blue in March 2025. 

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The pacer was then asked if not investing in “PR” is the reason behind him not being in the side. “PR matters a lot,” he added. “Several companies do it. But you can’t change luck. I believe in luck. Maybe someone can stop me for some time, maybe it’ll be beneficial for me if I don’t get a few games. Maybe if I had played, my performances wouldn’t have gone well. So I try to see these things in a positive way, even when they seem negative,” he said.

Mohammed Shami’s Brilliance in Domestic Circuit

The pacer was on song for Bengal in the domestic circuit recently. He took 16 wickets in seven matches in the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, he ranks seventh in terms of wickets among Indian bowlers, and fourth among pacers in the IPL between 2020 and 2025, with his 73 in 56 matches behind Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep, and Harshal Patel.

Mohammed Shami to Lead LSG’s Pace Attack

Mohammed Shami is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Lucknow Super Giants’ unit. He would have the command to lead the pace attack which also comprises of Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, youngsters Naman Tiwari and Arjun Tendulkar. 

LSG begin the quest against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Wednesday (April 1). 

LSG SQUAD: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari,Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed and Arshin Kulkarni

Also Read: Is Shreyas Iyer Injured? Punjab Kings’ Captain Shares Big Update After Win Against Gujarat Titans

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IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH

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IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH
IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH
IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH
IPL 2026: “Koi Indian Bowler Mere Aas Paas Bhi…” — Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Critics in Fiery Statement | WATCH

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