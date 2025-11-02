LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

India face Australia in a must-win 3rd T20I at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. With the hosts leading 1-0, India aim to bounce back amid seamer-friendly conditions and unpredictable weather.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
India vs Australia 3rd T20I (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 2, 2025 09:20:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

India Vs Australia: Series on the Line in Hobart

All eyes are on Hobart as Suryakumar Yadav’s India lock horns with Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Bellerive Oval this Sunday.

The series stands intriguingly poised, with Australia holding a 1-0 lead after their hard-fought win in Melbourne. The opening game in Canberra, however, never got underway due to rain, leaving fans hungry for more action.

India Eye Comeback, Australia Seek Control-

For India, this clash is more than just a comeback opportunity, it’s a test of resilience and adaptability after their batting faltered under testing conditions in the previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to build on their momentum and tighten their grip on the series. With both sides boasting explosive talent and a venue known for its unpredictable character, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with pace, power, and plenty of fireworks under the Hobart lights.

India Vs Australia: Weather Report 

  • Weather Conditions: Pleasant day expected in Hobart with a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 13°C on Sunday.

  • Dew Factor: With the Australian cricket season still in its early phase, dew could significantly impact the second innings, giving an advantage to teams batting second.

  • Toss Advantage: Captains might prefer to bowl first and chase under better batting conditions later in the evening.

India Vs Australia: Squads Today

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

India Vs Australia: Pitch Report – Bellerive Oval

Get ready for some cracking stroke play in Hobart!

The Bellerive Oval promises a solid batting track, but early on, expect a few surprises for the pacers. Fast bowlers who can bend their backs will find some juicy movement off the surface, making the new ball spell one to watch.

However, as the game progresses, batting should become smoother and runs will start to flow. Spinners, though, might have a quiet evening with limited grip and turn on offer. In short, survive the early heat, and this pitch could turn into a batter’s paradise!

India Vs Australia: India’s Form Check

India’s batters had a rough outing in the 2nd T20I as the pitch danced to the tune of the seamers. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, who stood tall amid the chaos, most others found the extra pace and bounce too hot to handle. It was one of those days when timing felt optional and edges felt inevitable.

The bowlers, tasked with defending just 125 runs, had little room to make magic. Still, this Indian side has bounced back from worse, and with their firepower and flair, don’t be surprised if they turn the tables in Hobart!

Also Read: Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket
First published on: Nov 2, 2025 9:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India vs Australia 3rd T20I

RELATED News

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

Women’s ODI World Cup Final: BCCI Set To Reward Indian Team With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money If…

LATEST NEWS

India’s ‘Bahubali’ Satellite: ISRO To Launch Heaviest Naval Communication Satellite CMS-03 Today

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

PM Modi Unveils Rs 14,260 Crore Mega Projects In Chhattisgarh, Promising A New Era Of Growth And Development

Egypt Unveils $1.2B Grand Museum, Revealing Tutankhamun’s Tomb In Its Full Glory For The First Time Ever

Numerology Horoscope Today, (02 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Stay Fit

Trump Goes Guns-A-Blazing: Warns Nigeria Of Aid Cut, Hints At Military Action In Explosive Threat

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

Raj Thackeray Stuns Politics: Joins Opposition Alliance In Shocking ‘March For Truth’ Move

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report
Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report
Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report
Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

QUICK LINKS