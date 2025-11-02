Is The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Series On The Line? Suryakumar’s India Look To Level Scores Against Marsh’s Australia in Hobart: Check Weather And Pitch Report

India Vs Australia: Series on the Line in Hobart

All eyes are on Hobart as Suryakumar Yadav’s India lock horns with Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Bellerive Oval this Sunday.

The series stands intriguingly poised, with Australia holding a 1-0 lead after their hard-fought win in Melbourne. The opening game in Canberra, however, never got underway due to rain, leaving fans hungry for more action.

India Eye Comeback, Australia Seek Control-

For India, this clash is more than just a comeback opportunity, it’s a test of resilience and adaptability after their batting faltered under testing conditions in the previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to build on their momentum and tighten their grip on the series. With both sides boasting explosive talent and a venue known for its unpredictable character, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with pace, power, and plenty of fireworks under the Hobart lights.

India Vs Australia: Weather Report