LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Kane Williamson has retired from T20Is, ending a 13-year career as New Zealand’s second-highest men’s T20I run-scorer with 2,575 runs. The former captain says it’s the right time to step aside and focus on Tests, while continuing to play in T20 leagues worldwide.

Kane Williamson retires from T20Is as New Zealand’s second-highest run-scorer. (Photo: X/Indian Cricket)
Kane Williamson retires from T20Is as New Zealand’s second-highest run-scorer. (Photo: X/Indian Cricket)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 08:25:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has officially retired from T20 internationals, bringing an end to a remarkable 13-year run in the shortest format. Williamson, 35, finishes as New Zealand’s second-highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is, amassing 2,575 runs in 93 matches at an average of 33.44, including 18 half-centuries and a best score of 95.

The announcement was made by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday. Williamson will also skip the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies to focus on preparation for the three-match Test series in December.

“It’s something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time, and I’m so grateful for the memories and experiences. It’s the right time for myself and the team,” Williamson said in a statement released by NZC.

A Legacy of Leadership and Consistency

Williamson debuted in October 2011 and went on to lead New Zealand in 75 T20Is, guiding the BlackCaps to the T20 World Cup finals in 2021 and semifinals in 2016 and 2022. Widely respected for his calm demeanour and tactical intelligence, Williamson is credited with shaping New Zealand into a formidable multi-format team.



Praising Williamson’s impact, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said his contribution went far beyond numbers.

“Performance is one thing, but I think it’s probably the lesser of all the things he brings to the team. A magnificent team man,” Walter said.

Why Williamson Stepped Away from T20Is

Williamson said the decision was about achieving a balance between international cricket and family life, while also giving New Zealand clarity ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“There’s so much T20 talent there… it’s now their time to push the BlackCaps forward,” Williamson said. He also expressed full confidence in Mitchell Santner, who is set to lead the side.

What’s Next for Kane Williamson?

Despite retiring from T20Is, Williamson is not done with international cricket. He remains open to continuing in Tests and ODIs, with his immediate focus set on the three-Test series against West Indies starting December 2 in Christchurch.

He also confirmed that he will continue playing T20 franchise leagues around the world.

“The BLACKCAPS is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for,” Williamson said.

At a Glance: Kane Williamson’s T20I Career

  • Matches: 93

  • Runs: 2,575

  • Average: 33.44

  • Highest Score: 95

  • Half-centuries: 18

  • T20 World Cup Finalist: 2021
  • Second-highest men’s T20I run-scorer for New Zealand

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 8:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Kane Williamson RetirementKane Williamson retireskane-williamsonNew Zealand cricket news

RELATED News

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

Women’s ODI World Cup Final: BCCI Set To Reward Indian Team With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money If…

LATEST NEWS

India’s ‘Bahubali’ Satellite: ISRO To Launch Heaviest Naval Communication Satellite CMS-03 Today

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

PM Modi Unveils Rs 14,260 Crore Mega Projects In Chhattisgarh, Promising A New Era Of Growth And Development

Egypt Unveils $1.2B Grand Museum, Revealing Tutankhamun’s Tomb In Its Full Glory For The First Time Ever

Numerology Horoscope Today, (02 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Stay Fit

Trump Goes Guns-A-Blazing: Warns Nigeria Of Aid Cut, Hints At Military Action In Explosive Threat

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

Raj Thackeray Stuns Politics: Joins Opposition Alliance In Shocking ‘March For Truth’ Move

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket
Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket
Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket
Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

QUICK LINKS