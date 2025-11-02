Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is, Prioritises Family And Test Cricket

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has officially retired from T20 internationals, bringing an end to a remarkable 13-year run in the shortest format. Williamson, 35, finishes as New Zealand’s second-highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is, amassing 2,575 runs in 93 matches at an average of 33.44, including 18 half-centuries and a best score of 95.

The announcement was made by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday. Williamson will also skip the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies to focus on preparation for the three-match Test series in December.

“It’s something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time, and I’m so grateful for the memories and experiences. It’s the right time for myself and the team,” Williamson said in a statement released by NZC.

A Legacy of Leadership and Consistency

Williamson debuted in October 2011 and went on to lead New Zealand in 75 T20Is, guiding the BlackCaps to the T20 World Cup finals in 2021 and semifinals in 2016 and 2022. Widely respected for his calm demeanour and tactical intelligence, Williamson is credited with shaping New Zealand into a formidable multi-format team.

Praising Williamson’s impact, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said his contribution went far beyond numbers.

“Performance is one thing, but I think it’s probably the lesser of all the things he brings to the team. A magnificent team man,” Walter said.

Why Williamson Stepped Away from T20Is

Williamson said the decision was about achieving a balance between international cricket and family life, while also giving New Zealand clarity ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“There’s so much T20 talent there… it’s now their time to push the BlackCaps forward,” Williamson said. He also expressed full confidence in Mitchell Santner, who is set to lead the side.

What’s Next for Kane Williamson?

Despite retiring from T20Is, Williamson is not done with international cricket. He remains open to continuing in Tests and ODIs, with his immediate focus set on the three-Test series against West Indies starting December 2 in Christchurch.

He also confirmed that he will continue playing T20 franchise leagues around the world.

“The BLACKCAPS is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for,” Williamson said.

At a Glance: Kane Williamson’s T20I Career

Matches: 93

Runs: 2,575

Average: 33.44

Highest Score: 95

Half-centuries: 18

T20 World Cup Finalist: 2021

Second-highest men’s T20I run-scorer for New Zealand

