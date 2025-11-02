India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

India and South Africa are just one win away from creating history. Neither side has ever won the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, making the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday a high-stakes clash. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the toss scheduled at 2:30 PM IST and play starting at 3:00 PM IST.

However, weather remains a major concern.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Rain Threatens Final

Chance of rain on Sunday: ~63% (highest probability between 4 PM – 7 PM)

Temperature: 32°C during the day, dropping to around 25°C by night

Humidity: Could touch 80% in the evening

Conditions: Cloudy skies, sticky humidity, possible light showers and thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra, including Navi Mumbai. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected. Dew is likely to play a crucial role in the second innings, making gripping the ball difficult for bowlers.

A reserve day (November 3) is available. If rain interrupts the match on Sunday, the final will continue from the same point on Monday.

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report: High-Scoring Track, Advantage to Spinners Later

The DY Patil Stadium features a red-soil pitch, known for its true bounce and pace. Batters have enjoyed the conditions throughout the tournament.

Run rate at this venue (highest of the tournament): 5.72 runs per over

Average runs per wicket: 34.5

Spinners: 29 wickets (avg 36.10)

Pacers: 16 wickets (avg 49.18)

Fast bowlers get early movement, but as the game progresses, spinners become more effective. If reports are correct, this final may be played on the same pitch used for India’s win over New Zealand a surface that suited India’s batting order.

Despite rain in the city, the pitch is expected to remain good for stroke-making and high scoring.

Squads for India vs South Africa Final

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women:

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Karabo Meso (WK), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

