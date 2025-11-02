LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

India and South Africa face off in the ICC Women’s World Cup Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. A batting-friendly pitch promises high scores, but rain and humidity could disrupt play. A reserve day is available if showers halt the match.

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup Final at DY Patil Stadium. (Photo:X/ ICC)
India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup Final at DY Patil Stadium. (Photo:X/ ICC)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 08:01:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

India and South Africa are just one win away from creating history. Neither side has ever won the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, making the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday a high-stakes clash. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the toss scheduled at 2:30 PM IST and play starting at 3:00 PM IST.

However, weather remains a major concern.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Rain Threatens Final

  • Chance of rain on Sunday: ~63% (highest probability between 4 PM – 7 PM)

  • Temperature: 32°C during the day, dropping to around 25°C by night

  • Humidity: Could touch 80% in the evening

  • Conditions: Cloudy skies, sticky humidity, possible light showers and thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra, including Navi Mumbai. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected. Dew is likely to play a crucial role in the second innings, making gripping the ball difficult for bowlers.

A reserve day (November 3) is available. If rain interrupts the match on Sunday, the final will continue from the same point on Monday.

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report: High-Scoring Track, Advantage to Spinners Later

The DY Patil Stadium features a red-soil pitch, known for its true bounce and pace. Batters have enjoyed the conditions throughout the tournament.

  • Run rate at this venue (highest of the tournament): 5.72 runs per over

  • Average runs per wicket: 34.5

  • Spinners: 29 wickets (avg 36.10)

  • Pacers: 16 wickets (avg 49.18)

Fast bowlers get early movement, but as the game progresses, spinners become more effective. If reports are correct, this final may be played on the same pitch used for India’s win over New Zealand a surface that suited India’s batting order.

Despite rain in the city, the pitch is expected to remain good for stroke-making and high scoring.

Squads for India vs South Africa Final

India Women:
 Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women:
 Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Karabo Meso (WK), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

ALSO READ: Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 8:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DY Patil pitch reportICC Womens ODI World CupIndia vs South Africa FinalNavi Mumbai rain forecast

RELATED News

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

Women’s ODI World Cup Final: BCCI Set To Reward Indian Team With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money If…

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

LATEST NEWS

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

PM Modi Unveils Rs 14,260 Crore Mega Projects In Chhattisgarh, Promising A New Era Of Growth And Development

Egypt Unveils $1.2B Grand Museum, Revealing Tutankhamun’s Tomb In Its Full Glory For The First Time Ever

Numerology Horoscope Today, (02 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Stay Fit

Trump Goes Guns-A-Blazing: Warns Nigeria Of Aid Cut, Hints At Military Action In Explosive Threat

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

Raj Thackeray Stuns Politics: Joins Opposition Alliance In Shocking ‘March For Truth’ Move

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Meet Virginia Giuffre: The Epstein Survivor Who Toppled Prince Andrew And Shook The Foundations Of The Royal Family

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai
India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai
India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai
India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Will Rain Spoil The Biggest Night? Pitch & Weather Report From Navi Mumbai

QUICK LINKS