India hockey player Varun Kumar charged of raping a minor, booked under POCSO

India hockey player Varun Kumar was accused of raping a minor under the guise of marriage, and as a result, a formal complaint was filed in Bengaluru under the Protection of Children from Sexual Assault (POCSO) Act. The victim was receiving training at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) South Division after being chosen for volleyball by the National Center of Excellence in the 2016–17 season.

According to the victim, the 2021 Arjuna Award winner had allegedly promised to marry her and had physical contact with her when she was 17 years old.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she got into contact with Varun through social media and she went on to state that, in 2019, she was taken to Jayanagar on the pretext of night dinner and had forced physical contact. She also stated that Varun came to her house and consoled her after her father died a year ago.

Varun is a player for the Punjab Warriors and made his debut in 2017. He is presently a member of India’s twenty-four-man roster for the 2023–24 FIH Hockey Pro League, which is scheduled to start on February 10. In their first game of the season, India will play Spain under Max Caldas. In the competition, India will play Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland twice.