IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Hits Milestone of 500 T20 Sixes and Second IPL Century, Despite Mumbai Indians' Loss

Mumbai Indians’ captain and Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit 500 T20 sixes. Rohit achieved this remarkable feat during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium.

Despite ending on the losing side, Rohit Sharma’s stellar performance was a highlight of the match. The ‘Hitman’ showcased his vintage form by scoring an unbeaten 105 runs off just 63 balls, including 11 boundaries and five sixes. His remarkable innings were played at a strike rate of 166.67, anchoring the Mumbai Indians’ innings amidst a flurry of wickets.

With this innings, Rohit Sharma’s tally of T20 sixes now stands at an impressive 502, placing him among the elite group of players known for their big-hitting prowess in T20 cricket. The list is currently topped by West Indies legend Chris Gayle with 1,056 sixes, followed by Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Colin Munro.

In the ongoing IPL season, Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form, scoring 261 runs in six matches at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate exceeding 167, including a century.

In the match against CSK, after a slow start with early dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21), Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*) anchored the CSK innings, followed by a late blitz from MS Dhoni (20* off 4 balls), guiding CSK to a challenging total of 206/4.

In response, Mumbai Indians got off to a promising start with Ishan Kishan (23) and Rohit Sharma forming a 70-run partnership. Despite Rohit Sharma’s heroics, which included his second IPL century, Mumbai Indians fell short by 20 runs, finishing with 186/6.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana was the standout bowler, picking up 4 wickets for 28 runs, while Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande chipped in with a wicket each.

Although Mumbai Indians faced defeat, Rohit Sharma’s exceptional innings and milestone of 500 T20 sixes provided a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing outing for the defending champions.