Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is IPL Rigged? Lalit Modi Accuses N Srinivasan Of Fixing Umpires, Auction For CSK

Lalit Modi accuses N Srinivasan of fixing IPL auctions and umpires for Chennai Super Kings, claiming manipulation to favor the team. A major controversy unfolds in IPL history.

Is IPL Rigged? Lalit Modi Accuses N Srinivasan Of Fixing Umpires, Auction For CSK

Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has accused N Srinivasan in an explosive revelation, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), of engaging in unethical practices to benefit Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Modi’s claims have raised serious questions about the integrity of the IPL, suggesting that the league was marred by match-fixing and auction manipulation orchestrated by Srinivasan. These allegations come at a time when the IPL has grown into one of the most popular and profitable cricket leagues globally.

What Has Lalit Modi Alleged?

During a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s YouTube show ‘Figuring Out’, Lalit Modi made startling claims about the behind-the-scenes operations of the IPL. He accused N Srinivasan, who was the secretary of the BCCI at the time, of fixing IPL matches by appointing umpires from Chennai during CSK’s games.

Modi said, “He (N Srinivasan) didn’t like IPL; he didn’t think it would work. But when it became successful, he jumped on the bandwagon. He was a member and secretary of the board, and my biggest adversary. I went up against him, so he resorted to umpire fixing. He even admitted it, and I accused him for it.”

Modi further went on to explain how Srinivasan would change the umpires for CSK matches and would pick from Chennai. According to Modi, it was a clear-cut case of manipulation and an effort to manipulate the results of the CSK’s matches. “When I tried to expose these practices, he turned completely against me,” Modi stated while underlining the gravity of his accusations.

The Flintoff Controversy

Lalit Modi also threw light on an alleged incident of auction manipulation where he said that N Srinivasan had hatched a plan to get England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff for CSK ahead of the 2009 IPL season. He revealed that a directive was sent to all other franchises instructing them not to bid for Flintoff so that CSK could get him at a bargain.

Modi admitted, “Yes, I did tell everyone not to bid for (Andrew) Flintoff. Srinivasan wanted him, and when you are trying to create an event like the IPL, you need to remove every obstacle in the way.” Modi’s admission is once again indicative of power-play at the League and questioned the auction procedure’s transparent nature.

IPL 2013 Spot Fixing: CSK Under Scanner

The IPL has been marred by several controversies in the past, with the infamous 2013 spot-fixing scandal that involved Chennai Super Kings. Gurunath Meiyappan, who was a key official at CSK and the son-in-law of N Srinivasan, was arrested on charges of cheating, forgery, and fraud as it emerged that he had been in regular contact with bookies and was suspected of indulging in spot-fixing.

After an inquiry, the RM Lodha committee banned Meiyappan for life from cricket, and suspended the IPL teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two years. Thus CSK had to sit out two seasons of the IPL-in 2016 and 2017. The scandal has definitely left a permanent blot in the reputation of CSK and exposed the vulnerability of the IPL to corruption and manipulation.

Lalit Modi’s allegations have reignited discussions about the integrity of the IPL.The allegations against N Srinivasan, if proven true, could have far-reaching consequences for the league’s credibility and its future.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Reveals Why He Chose To Opt Out Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Hiding Behind

Filed under

csk IPL Spot Fixing Lalit Modi N Srinivasan sports news
Advertisement

Also Read

Northern Lights Might Grace Parts Of The US This Thanksgiving

Northern Lights Might Grace Parts Of The US This Thanksgiving

Who is Daniel Jones Dating? A Look Into The QB’s Personal Life As He Joins the Minnesota Vikings

Who is Daniel Jones Dating? A Look Into The QB’s Personal Life As He Joins...

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

Hydrochloric Acid Leak In Vizag Pharma Unit: One Dead, Two Critical In Andhra Pradesh Tragedy

Hydrochloric Acid Leak In Vizag Pharma Unit: One Dead, Two Critical In Andhra Pradesh Tragedy

Maharashtra CM Row: BJP Backs Shinde, Congress Alleges ‘Pressure’

Maharashtra CM Row: BJP Backs Shinde, Congress Alleges ‘Pressure’

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding Rs.1 Crore

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox