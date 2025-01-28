Home
Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year Award

The international cricket organization revealed on Tuesday that world No. 1 Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has won the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024 award for his incredible on-ball exploits in 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year Award

ICC revealed on Tuesday that world No. 1 Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has won the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024 award


India’s Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2024 and the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the same. After a stellar year in both T20Is and Tests, Bumrah’s exceptional performances have earned him recognition as one of the world’s top cricketers.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Year of Excellence in T20Is and Tests

Bumrah had an outstanding 2024, contributing significantly to India’s success in multiple formats. He was an integral part of India’s T20 World Cup 2024-winning team, playing a key role in the team’s triumph. His performance in the tournament was exceptional, taking 15 wickets at an impressive average of 8.26 and a low economy rate of 4.17. His efforts earned him the Player of the Tournament award, showcasing his ability to dominate in high-pressure situations.

In addition to his success in T20Is, Bumrah excelled in Test cricket, where he took 71 wickets throughout the year. This remarkable performance placed him far ahead of England’s Gus Atkinson, who took 52 wickets in 11 matches. Bumrah’s average of 14.92 for the year and his strike rate of just 30.1 were outstanding, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the world.

Bumrah Achieving Milestones and Breaking Records

Bumrah’s 71 wickets in a calendar year placed him among an elite group of Indian bowlers. He became only the fourth Indian cricketer to take over 70 wickets in a single year, joining the ranks of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev. This achievement highlights his consistency and dominance as a bowler.

Bumrah’s year began with a crucial contribution in India’s victory over South Africa in the Cape Town Test, where he took eight wickets across two innings. He then continued his outstanding form against England at home, taking 19 wickets in four Tests, helping India secure a 1-4 series win.

However, his most impressive performance came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series in Australia, where he took 32 wickets in five Tests. His performances in the series were crucial to India’s success, and he was named Player of the Series. Bumrah’s stellar performances during this series also saw him reach the significant milestone of 200 Test wickets, becoming the 12th Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

A Historic Achievement for Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s achievements are not just about the numbers; they reflect his status as one of the best bowlers in world cricket. He became the fifth Indian to win the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award, joining a prestigious list that includes legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli.

Bumrah’s success also extended to the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, where he finished the year as the No. 1 bowler in the world. His performance was so dominant that he became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the milestone with a bowling average of less than 20 – a record that remains the best in history.

Bumrah’s Record-Breaking Test Rankings

Bumrah’s dominance was further reflected in his ICC Test Bowling Rankings, where he surpassed the elusive 900-point mark. Finishing the year with a remarkable 907 points, he set a new record for the most points by any Indian bowler in history. This accomplishment solidified his reputation as one of the best pacers in the game.

Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible performances in 2024 have cemented his place as one of the leading cricketers in the world. With his consistent excellence in both T20Is and Tests, his recognition as the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy is well deserved, marking a career milestone that showcases his immense talent and determination.

