Friday, January 24, 2025
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink Satellites From California Making It 11th Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Of 2025

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites on January 24, further expanding its global internet network. The mission, marked by a successful Falcon 9 rocket recovery, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to improve digital connectivity worldwide.

SpaceX successfully launched a new set of Starlink internet satellites from California’s central coast on January 24. This mission, which saw a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, is part of the ongoing expansion of the Starlink satellite network.

Details of the Launch

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 9:07 a.m. EST (1407 GMT; 6:07 a.m. local time), carrying 23 Starlink satellites into space. The launch was a part of SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to deploy its growing constellation of satellites designed to provide high-speed internet access across the globe.

Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster successfully returned to Earth, touching down in the Pacific Ocean on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You.” This marks SpaceX’s 401st successful recovery of an orbital-class booster, a significant achievement for the company.

SpaceX Milestone for Falcon 9 Booster

This launch also set a new milestone for the Falcon 9 booster, as it marked its 23rd flight and landing. Of the 22 previous flights, 14 had been dedicated to Starlink missions, showcasing the critical role these boosters play in SpaceX’s satellite deployment.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage continued its journey, deploying the 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit approximately 64 minutes after launch. The mission was the 11th Falcon 9 flight of 2025 and the seventh Starlink mission of the year.

Starlink’s Expanding Network Under SpaceX

The Starlink network continues to grow, with more than 6,900 operational satellites currently in orbit, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell. As the largest satellite constellation ever assembled, Starlink is poised to continue expanding, with regular launches adding more satellites to the network. This expansion enhances the capacity of Starlink’s services, improving internet access for underserved and remote areas.

One of Starlink’s core missions is to address the digital divide by providing high-speed internet access to rural and underserved communities.

For those eager to witness the action, SpaceX streamed the launch live on its X account. Viewers were encouraged to tune in about five minutes before liftoff to catch the exciting moment.

Also Read: SpaceX Unveils Starship Version 2 with Key Upgrades: A Step Closer to Full Reusability

Filed under


