Manchester United Ends Charity Funding For Former Players In Controversial Move

Manchester United’s decision to terminate a £40,000 annual donation to the Association of Former Manchester United Players (AFMUP) has drawn widespread criticism. The funding cut, attributed to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting measures, has left AFMUP trustees alarmed. The charity has been receiving financial support from the club since 1985 but has not received its last two quarterly payments of £10,000 each.

“We sent a letter to say we’ve not been paid. Nobody came out and told us, so we had to send another letter,” said AFMUP trustee Jim Elms. “That’s when we started hearing things that it was going to be the end of us.”

United’s chief executive Omar Berrada reportedly reached out to the charity to communicate the funding decision. However, his response left little hope for a reversal.

“Omar was non-committal. He said he couldn’t see it changing and didn’t seem to think that we were a necessity,” Elms added.

The funds were primarily used to organize events where former players, including those who never made a first-team appearance, could connect and celebrate their contributions to the club.

Ratcliffe’s Cost-Cutting Measures Under Scrutiny

The funding cut is the latest in a series of controversial cost-saving moves introduced by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who became co-owner of Manchester United earlier this year.

Earlier reports revealed that staff members attending the FA Cup final against Manchester City had to pay £20 for coach travel, a stark departure from the traditional free perks such as travel, accommodation, meals, and match tickets. United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly offered to cover the costs for the staff but was turned down by the club executives.

Ratcliffe’s austerity measures have faced backlash from fans and former players alike. The decision to cut bonuses for security staff and a proposal to lay off 250 employees earlier this year were also met with outrage.

The controversial moves have even extended to high-profile figures associated with the club. Sir Alex Ferguson, widely regarded as the greatest manager in Manchester United’s history, was asked to relinquish his ambassadorial role.

Fans React to Penny-Pinching Tactics

Fans have accused Sir Ratcliffe of alienating the club’s former players and damaging its reputation. Many view these measures as undermining the legacy of Manchester United and its connection to its storied history.

“This isn’t the Manchester United we grew up supporting,” said a fan on social media. “The players and staff who built this club deserve respect, not budget cuts.”

As AFMUP trustees await further communication from club executives in January, the controversy continues to simmer. Whether Manchester United will reconsider its decision or press ahead with these measures remains to be seen, but the backlash highlights the growing dissatisfaction among fans and stakeholders with the club’s current management.