Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

In a gripping contest at Centurion, Marco Jansen’s explosive fifty—the fastest ever against India in T20 internationals—nearly shifted the game in South Africa’s favor. However, India managed to clinch a nail-biting 11-run victory, securing an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series.

India Sets a Challenging Target

Batting first, India posted a formidable total of 219/6, led by Tilak Varma’s sensational unbeaten century. Varma showcased a range of powerful strokes, amassing 107 off 56 balls to anchor the innings. He received strong support from Abhishek Sharma, who scored a quickfire 50, allowing India to build a solid foundation. Their partnership enabled India to maintain a high run rate, setting a daunting target for South Africa.

Jansen’s Fiery Onslaught Pushes South Africa to the Brink

Chasing 219, South Africa found themselves in a difficult position, struggling at 169/6 after 18 overs and appearing to be out of the contest. But Marco Jansen, coming in at No. 7, had other plans. With the odds stacked against his team, Jansen unleashed a brutal assault on the Indian bowlers, turning the match into a tense affair. In the penultimate over, he attacked Hardik Pandya for 26 runs, smashing two sixes and three fours, which reignited South Africa’s hopes of an improbable victory. Jansen’s late fireworks meant South Africa needed only 25 runs off the final over, a feat that seemed within reach given his form.

Jansen’s Record-Breaking Fifty and Final Over Drama

In the dramatic final over, Jansen continued his aggressive streak, launching a six off Arshdeep Singh’s second delivery to reach a blistering fifty in just 16 balls—the fastest ever recorded against India in T20I history. This incredible achievement broke previous records and placed immense pressure on India in the dying moments of the game.

However, Arshdeep Singh responded under intense pressure, dismissing Jansen on the very next delivery, effectively quelling South Africa’s charge. Despite Jansen’s breathtaking knock of 54 from just 17 balls, South Africa ultimately fell short, ending their innings at 208/7. Arshdeep’s calm death-over bowling was instrumental in India’s victory, as he finished with impressive figures of 3/37.

Fastest T20I 50s Against India (Balls Faced)

16 balls – Marco Jansen, Centurion 2024

19 balls – Cameron Green, Hyderabad 2022

20 balls – Johnson Charles, Lauderhill 2016

20 balls – Dasun Shanaka, Pune 2023

Jansen’s Knock Among Fastest T20I Fifties for South Africa

Jansen’s extraordinary innings also ranks among the fastest T20I fifties for South Africa, just one ball shy of Quinton de Kock’s record of 15 balls, achieved against the West Indies in Centurion in 2023. His explosive contribution nearly overshadowed India’s dominant performance and brought South Africa close to a historic comeback win.

Fastest T20I 50s for South Africa (Balls Faced): 15 balls – Quinton de Kock vs WI, Centurion 2023 16 balls – Marco Jansen vs IND, Centurion 2024 17 balls – Quinton de Kock vs ENG, Durban 2020 19 balls – Tristan Stubbs vs ENG, Bristol 2022



Varma’s Heroics and Arshdeep’s Composure Secure Series Lead for India

India’s victory owed much to Tilak Varma’s earlier heroics with the bat, as his commanding century powered them to a challenging total. Varma’s 107 off 56 balls, combined with Abhishek Sharma’s rapid 50, had placed India in a strong position. Despite the scare from Jansen’s late surge, India’s bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh, held their nerve when it mattered most. Arshdeep’s disciplined final over saw him concede only 13 runs, securing the win for India and giving them a 2-1 lead in the series.

This thrilling contest highlighted the resilience and depth of both teams, with India emerging victorious in a match that went down to the final over. As the series progresses, both sides will look to build on this intense clash, with India aiming to close out the series and South Africa seeking to level the score.