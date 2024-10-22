New Zealand Releases 15 Women Squad For ODI Against India

New Zealand has announced their 15-member women's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand has announced their 15-member women’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in Ahmedabad. Among the key selections, 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis has earned her maiden call-up, following an impressive domestic season with Otago Sparks. Inglis shone during the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and stood out in New Zealand A’s series against England A.

In another significant return, middle-order batter Lauren Down is back in the team after her maternity break, which she took in July. Sophie Devine, who recently stepped down from the T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup, will continue leading the ODI squad.

Fast bowler Rosemary Mair has been rested after her comeback in the T20 World Cup, and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek has been left out of the squad. These are the only notable changes from the team that triumphed in the recent T20 World Cup.

Head coach Ben Sawyer expressed excitement over Polly Inglis’ selection, stating, “We’re really excited to introduce Polly for her first tour. She performed exceptionally well in the domestic circuit and during the New Zealand A series against England, making this a well-earned opportunity.”

Squad News | @OtagoCricket Sparks wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis has earned her maiden call-up to the WHITE FERNS as part of the ODI squad to face India in a three-game series in Ahmedabad later this week. Full story | https://t.co/tInlbth2CM #INDvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/HmeGfvVfWS — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 21, 2024

Inglis averaged 54 with a strike rate nearing 80 in the one-day competition and notched a century for New Zealand A against England A. Sawyer further added that this ODI series will be crucial preparation for next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

The New Zealand women’s team departed for India on October 21, fresh off their historic T20 World Cup victory, where they claimed their maiden title by defeating South Africa in the final by 32 runs.

New Zealand Squad for India ODIs:

– Sophie Devine (c)

– Suzie Bates

– Eden Carson

– Lauren Down

– Izzy Gaze (wk)

– Maddy Green

– Brooke Halliday

– Polly Inglis (wk)

– Fran Jonas

– Jess Kerr

– Amelia Kerr

– Molly Penfold

– Georgia Plimmer

– Hannah Rowe

– Lea Tahuhu