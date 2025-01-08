Pakistan Stadiums Incomplete, Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025 In Jeopardy

Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
With just five weeks left until Pakistan hosts its first major ICC event in nearly three decades, concerns are growing over the progress of the stadium preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Construction work at key venues—the National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium—remains far behind schedule, casting doubt on the readiness of these venues for the prestigious event

Stadiums Falling Behind Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is racing against time to complete construction work on three major stadiums that will host matches for the ICC Champions Trophy. These stadiums, which include National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, have seen major delays in construction, leaving the International Cricket Council (ICC) concerned. The ICC is preparing to send a taskforce to assess the situation and explore contingency plans.

Challenges Facing Construction: Weather and Unfinished Work

The delays are due to several ongoing construction issues. According to a source in The Times of India, the situation is more dire than expected. The work at these venues isn’t just renovations but full-scale construction, including finishing touches like seating, floodlights, and even the outfield and playing surfaces. These stadiums are far from ready, and time is quickly running out.

The weather has further complicated the situation, preventing workers from completing the necessary finishing tasks, such as plastering and dressing room setups. At Gaddafi Stadium, for instance, even basic plastering work has yet to be completed, which is a significant setback for a major event of this magnitude.

Pressure Mounts as Deadline Looms

The PCB was originally working with a target date of December 31 to prepare the venues, but with the handover to the ICC set for February 12, there’s little time left to meet the deadline. Pakistan’s struggles with stadium preparation come at a time when tensions with India over the event are already high. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has forced some games to be moved to the UAE, adding to the pressure on Pakistan to ensure everything is in place for the tournament.

Concerns from ICC and International Community

Pakistan last hosted a major international cricket event in the 1996 World Cup, and the current stadium delays are raising alarms among officials. The ICC is concerned about the potential logistical challenges Pakistan might face, drawing comparisons to the issues experienced during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA. The ICC is keen to avoid a repeat of those disappointments, especially as the Champions Trophy is one of cricket’s most prestigious tournaments.

What’s at Stake for Pakistan’s Cricketing Future?

With the Champions Trophy only weeks away, Pakistan’s ability to successfully host this tournament is crucial for the nation’s cricketing reputation and future hosting potential. The ICC and international cricket community are watching closely, and Pakistan must accelerate its efforts to ensure that the stadiums are completed on time and meet the global standards expected for an event of this caliber.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

