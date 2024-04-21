Rowing Maestro Balraj Panwar Paddles India To Paris Olympics, Bags Historic Quota

Balraj Panwar secured India’s slot for the Paris Olympics in rowing, clinching third place in the men’s single scull event during the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Chungju, South Korea.

Although India missed out on qualifying for the men’s lightweight double sculls in Tokyo, Panwar’s achievement marks a significant milestone. Despite a strong performance by Ujjwal Kumar and Arvind Singh, who also secured third place in their event, Panwar’s determination and strategic prowess shone through as he surged past competitors to lead the pack.

His impressive time of 7:01:27 in the 2000m race at the Qualification Championships earned him a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Narayana Konganapalle and Anita secured their place in the 2024 Para Olympics with a first-place finish in the mixed Double Scull Para Rowers event, clocking in at 7:50:80.

