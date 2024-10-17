Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Sinner Meets Djokovic Again After Shanghai Masters Victory

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner secured his spot in the semifinals of Saudi Arabia’s "Six Kings Slam" exhibition tournament with a dominant win over former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday night in Riyadh.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner booked his place in the semifinals of Saudi Arabia’s “Six Kings Slam” exhibition tennis tournament after a commanding victory over former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday night in Riyadh. Sinner, who had previously faced Medvedev in a quarterfinal match at the Shanghai Masters earlier this year, showed his dominance from the start.

The Italian broke Medvedev’s serve early and controlled the pace throughout the first set, winning it 6-0. Medvedev, struggling to find his rhythm, was unable to mount a strong defense against Sinner’s aggressive play. While Medvedev began to recover in the second set, it wasn’t enough to halt Sinner’s momentum. Sinner maintained his consistency and form, closing out the match with a 6-3 victory to advance to the semifinals.

Sinner’s next opponent will be Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, with the match scheduled for Thursday. Sinner shared his enthusiasm after the match, reflecting on both the atmosphere and the competition in Saudi Arabia. “We are very happy to be here. Hopefully, we can promote tennis in this beautiful country. I and Novak, we know each other very well. We just played in Shanghai a few days ago. It’s gonna be a very interesting match. But our main goal is to show good tennis,” Sinner said. Sinner had defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of recenty held Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz Defeats Rune to Set Up Semifinal Against Nadal

In the second match of the night, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz faced Denmark’s rising star Holger Rune in a hard-fought quarterfinal. Both players began the match holding serve through the first eight games, demonstrating their competitive edge. However, Alcaraz managed to secure a crucial break in the ninth game, allowing him to take the first set 6-4.

Building on this momentum, Alcaraz broke Rune’s serve early in the second set and maintained control throughout, winning the set 6-2 and sealing his spot in the semifinals. Alcaraz’s semifinal match will be against his fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, in what promises to be an emotionally charged encounter.

Nadal, who recently announced his intention to retire from professional tennis following the Davis Cup finals in November, adds an emotional weight to the match. For Alcaraz, this will be a special opportunity to face his idol in what could be one of Nadal’s final competitive matches. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between two generations of Spanish tennis greats.

Read More : Carlos Alcaraz To Face Idol Rafeal Nadal In The Semi-Finals

Filed under

Alcaraz Djokovic Nadal Sinner Six Kings Slam
