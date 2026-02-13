T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj Rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘SIU’ Celebration After Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Moment Goes Viral | Watch

Arshdeep Singh played a key role in India’s second Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia national cricket team in Delhi on February 12. Bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep finished with figures of 1 for 36 in his three overs. His breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the fourth over when he dismissed Jan Frylinck. Attempting a big shot, Frylinck mistimed his stroke and was caught safely inside the boundary by Shivam Dube.

After claiming the wicket, Arshdeep grabbed attention with his celebration. He imitated the famous “Siuuu” pose of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, popularly known as CR7. The gesture delighted fans and sparked laughter among teammates. One player who noticed it closely was Mohammed Siraj, who is known for performing Ronaldo’s celebration after taking wickets. Siraj was not part of the playing XI against Namibia, having made way for Bumrah, but he enjoyed watching Arshdeep try out his signature move.

Following India’s commanding 93-run victory, a light-hearted conversation between the two pacers was shared on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the clip, Arshdeep jokingly admitted that he had never actually watched Ronaldo and that his inspiration came from Siraj. “I have never seen CR7. After watching Siraj bhai, I thought let’s try it once and see how it goes,” he said with a smile.

Siraj rated the celebration a perfect “10 out of 10” but pointed out one small flaw — Arshdeep had jumped a bit too high. When asked about his mistake, Siraj replied, “You jumped too much.” Arshdeep laughed and explained that it was his first time doing it and that his excitement got the better of him. He added that he performed the celebration especially for Siraj and would refine it next time after learning from him.

Siraj, clearly pleased, said he was very happy to see the celebration. Arshdeep concluded by saying he had planned to do it earlier but momentarily forgot after being hit for runs. When he finally took a wicket, he remembered and delivered the now-viral tribute, adding a fun moment to India’s dominant win.

