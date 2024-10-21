Why Has Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Announced A Sudden Departure From WWE?

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has announced her unexpected departure from the company in an Instagram post shared on Monday, October 21, just hours before the live broadcast of Monday Night RAW.

She mentioned that her time as the Monday Night RAW ring announcer had come to an end, expressing her deep love for the WWE community and emphasizing that her artistic journey is far from over, with much more to offer in the future. She also extended her gratitude to WWE fans for their support.

Who is Samantha Johnson aka Samantha Irvin?

Irvin, 35, whose real name is Samantha Johnson, joined WWE in 2021 as the ring announcer for 205 Live and later worked with NXT before being promoted to SmackDown in 2022. In 2023, she transitioned to RAW. Notably, she was the sole ring announcer for all 14 matches at WrestleMania XL, where her performance earned praise from renowned boxing announcer Michael Buffer and former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia.

Irvin is engaged to former WWE wrestler Ricochet, who recently left the company and debuted with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling. This has led to speculation about what her next professional steps may be, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.

She also teased in her Instagram post that there is more to come, encouraging fans to stay tuned for future developments.

The last words from Samantha Irvin?

“WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share.

Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me. To the Women’s Locker Room: you are the most incredible group of people on the face of this Earth. I am beyond proud to be your colleague and friend.

To the Crew & Cameramen: I can’t thank you enough for the encouragement, the laughs. You created such a wonderful, positive atmosphere for me. Love you all.

To the WWE Superstars, past and present: 1 have thanked you since 1989 and will continue to thank you for the rest of my days for entertaining us. For raising the bar over and over again. For risking your bodies and finding new ways to keep us shocked and wanting more. There is no form of entertainment like this and not just any entertainer can be a WWE Superstar. The respect I have for you is more than I can express. Thank you for making it so easy to pour emotion and excitement into your introductions. You are the stars that the stars idolize. It doesn’t get any bigger and I’m proud to have used my voice to let the world know it.

Thank you Paul Heyman, Michael PS Hayes, & Michael Cole. I will continue to apply what I learned from you to every aspect of my career. Thank you for invigorating my creativity.

Thank you Brian “Road Dogg” James, Scott Armstrong, Gabe Sapolsky, and George Carroll Jr. for giving me my first opportunities to rise to the occasion.

Thank you to HHH for trusting me and showcasing me on this platform.

Thank you Mark Henry for giving me my big break. I hope I made you proud.

Thank you to all the Coaches, Producers, Medical, Writers, Talent Relations, Makeup, Photography, Social Media, Digital, Travel Department, Catering, Merch, 2k Team, Referees, Security and Announce Team for everything you did to help me along the way.

To my fans, my entire career l’ve been waiting for you! We are meant to be and I can prove it. Stay tuned.

All my love! And still…

Samantha”