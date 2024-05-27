Young Man Dies Trying to Rescue Family During Cyclone Remal in Patuakhali

A young man lost his life while attempting to rescue his sister and aunt during the onslaught of Cyclone Remal in Patuakhali’s Kalapara upazila. The incident occurred in the afternoon in the Kauarchar area under Dhulaswar union of the upazila.

The deceased had been identified as Sharif, 27 years old and the son of Abdur Rahim. He hailed from Anantapara village within the upazila. According to accounts from police and locals, Sharif’s aunt, Matoara Begum, resides in Kauarchar, where his sister was also staying. Around 2 pm, Sharif, accompanied by his elder brother and uncle, embarked on a rescue mission to reach his sister and aunt. However, they encountered challenging conditions as the Kawarchar area was submerged under 5-7 feet of seawater due to the cyclone. Despite the perilous circumstances, they proceeded towards the house by swimming. Tragically, Sharif vanished beneath the waves during their journey.

Locals discovered Sharif’s lifeless body approximately one hour after the incident.

Kalapara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rabiul Islam verified the heartbreaking news, stating, “I am now at the scene. Sharif leaves behind a three-year-old daughter. We will endeavor to extend support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

Also read: Cyclone Remal Strikes West Bengal And Bangladesh: Why Was it Named Remal?

Show Full Article