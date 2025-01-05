Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Can Carrying Garmin Devices Get You In Trouble In India?

Some Garmin devices with satellite communication, such as the Garmin inReach and Edge 540, which are banned by the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act. Detention of a few foreign travelers has recently awakened attention to the use of restricted devices before entering India.

Can Carrying Garmin Devices Get You In Trouble In India?

India could impose severe legal action against people who travel with specific GPS devices without knowledge of local laws. The Garmin devices, popular for GPS navigation and activities, have received a lot of attention due to their satellite communication feature. It is reported that several foreign nationals were detained lately due to possessing such devices. Now, questions arise about their legality in India.

Why Do People Like Garmin Devices?

Garmin devices are being utilized for GPS navigation and activity tracking as part of athletic and outdoor pursuits. Such devices help in monitoring the metrics of speed, distance, and elevation while cycling, hiking, or jogging. Not all Garmin devices, however, are allowed in India as some of them carry satellite communication capabilities, which are strictly regulated.

Recent Incidents Of Detention

In two different cases, foreign nationals were detained at Indian airports for carrying restricted Garmin devices.

  • Case 1: A Czech national was detained at Goa Airport in December 2024 for carrying a Garmin Edge 540, a GPS-enabled bike computer. The device tracks various metrics but also features satellite communication technology, which requires authorization in India.
  • Case 2: A Scottish woman, referred to as “Hiker Heather,” was detained at Delhi Airport on her way to Rishikesh in January 2025. She was carrying a Garmin inReach device, which allows satellite communication.

Heather posted a message on Instagram warning travelers not to bring such gadgets into India. “PLEASE DO NOT TRY TO TRAVEL TO INDIA WITH A GARMIN INREACH OR ANY OTHER SATELLITE COMMUNICATOR – THEY ARE ILLEGAL HERE,” she said, ending with frustration that they did not even allow her access to “toilet, phone, food or water.”

Watch the video here:

Are Garmin Devices Prohibited In India?

Not all Garmin devices are banned in India. The bans are only specific to the satellite communication technology devices like Garmin inReach and Garmin Edge 540. These devices are covered under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, which states that no one can possess and use wireless telegraphy apparatus and satellite phones without prior authorization.

What Does The Law Say?

Under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, devices with satellite communication capabilities are considered illegal if they are operated without proper permissions. Many Garmin devices, like the inReach series, use the Iridium satellite network to provide global communication coverage.

If you intend to travel to India with a Garmin device, ensure that the one you bring does not contain any satellite communication capabilities.

ALSO READ | What India’s New Data Protection Draft Rules Mean For Users And Tech Giants

Filed under

Garmin

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Kashmir Shivers Under Chillai-Kalan, Kokernag Records Coldest Temperature at Minus 8.1°C

Kashmir Shivers Under Chillai-Kalan, Kokernag Records Coldest Temperature at Minus 8.1°C

‘AAPda Won’t Be Tolerated:’ PM Modi Accuses AAP Government Of Pushing Delhi Into Crisis

‘AAPda Won’t Be Tolerated:’ PM Modi Accuses AAP Government Of Pushing Delhi Into Crisis

No Room For Excuses: Gavaskar Calls On Senior Players To Prioritize Ranji Trophy

No Room For Excuses: Gavaskar Calls On Senior Players To Prioritize Ranji Trophy

United States Braces for Historic Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions

United States Braces for Historic Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions

DCCI Announces 17 Member Squad For Upcoming Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

DCCI Announces 17 Member Squad For Upcoming Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

Entertainment

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His Telugu Debut?

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox