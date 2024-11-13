Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Get Ready For The Oppo Find X8 India Launch: A Game-Changer For Flagships?

Indian fans will be able to experience the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro shortly after the global unveiling. The phones will be available for pre-booking in India, with a teaser already live on Flipkart.

Get Ready For The Oppo Find X8 India Launch: A Game-Changer For Flagships?

The much-awaited Oppo Find X8 series is finally expected to make its debut in the Indian market. Set to launch globally on November 21, 2024, the wait is almost over. The launch event will take place in Bali, Indonesia, and India will get its first look on the same day. This latest flagship from Oppo is set to compete fiercely against other premium devices like the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15.

Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Date

Indian fans will be able to experience the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro shortly after the global unveiling. The phones will be available for pre-booking in India, with a teaser already live on Flipkart, allowing customers to reserve their devices ahead of the official sale. The Find X8 series will offer high-end hardware paired with sleek designs, similar to the variants launched earlier in China. The devices will come with the new ColorOS 15, Oppo’s Android 15-based operating system, which unlocks powerful AI capabilities for a smoother, more efficient user experience.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.59-inch display, weigh approximately 193g, and have a slim profile of just 7.85mm. It will be available in two color options: Space Black and Star Grey. The Find X8 Pro model will offer a 6.78-inch screen and will come in Space Black and Pearl White.

Battery life is another highlight of the Find X8 series. The Oppo Find X8 Pro will pack a 5,910mAh battery, while the standard model will have a 5,630mAh battery. Both devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and will feature exceptional camera setups co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Oppo Find X8 boasts a 32MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LTY-700 primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, as well as a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor for enhanced photography.

One of the standout features is the camera control button, which resembles the one found on the iPhone 16. This will undoubtedly attract attention from avid photographers and videographers alike, offering an interesting new feature for content creation.

Oppo Find X8 India Price and Availability

The Oppo Find X8 series will be priced competitively in the Indian market, making it a strong contender against other flagship devices like the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15. For updates on pricing and availability, keep an eye on Oppo India’s official website and Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Best Smartphones Under ₹20,000 With Excellent Cameras: Redmi Note 13 Pro, Vivo T3 5G & More

Filed under

Android 15 ColorOS 15 oneplus 13 Oppo Find X8 Oppo Find X8 features Oppo Find X8 India launch Oppo Find X8 price Oppo Find X8 Pro Oppo Find X8 specifications Oppo flagship
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Watch: Bali Flights Suspended As Mount Lewotobi Eruption Sends Ash Clouds 10km Into Sky, Thousands Stranded

Watch: Bali Flights Suspended As Mount Lewotobi Eruption Sends Ash Clouds 10km Into Sky, Thousands...

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox