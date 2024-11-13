Get Ready For The Oppo Find X8 India Launch: A Game-Changer For Flagships?

Indian fans will be able to experience the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro shortly after the global unveiling. The phones will be available for pre-booking in India, with a teaser already live on Flipkart.

The much-awaited Oppo Find X8 series is finally expected to make its debut in the Indian market. Set to launch globally on November 21, 2024, the wait is almost over. The launch event will take place in Bali, Indonesia, and India will get its first look on the same day. This latest flagship from Oppo is set to compete fiercely against other premium devices like the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15.

Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Date

Indian fans will be able to experience the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro shortly after the global unveiling. The phones will be available for pre-booking in India, with a teaser already live on Flipkart, allowing customers to reserve their devices ahead of the official sale. The Find X8 series will offer high-end hardware paired with sleek designs, similar to the variants launched earlier in China. The devices will come with the new ColorOS 15, Oppo’s Android 15-based operating system, which unlocks powerful AI capabilities for a smoother, more efficient user experience.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.59-inch display, weigh approximately 193g, and have a slim profile of just 7.85mm. It will be available in two color options: Space Black and Star Grey. The Find X8 Pro model will offer a 6.78-inch screen and will come in Space Black and Pearl White.

Battery life is another highlight of the Find X8 series. The Oppo Find X8 Pro will pack a 5,910mAh battery, while the standard model will have a 5,630mAh battery. Both devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and will feature exceptional camera setups co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Oppo Find X8 boasts a 32MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LTY-700 primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, as well as a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor for enhanced photography.

One of the standout features is the camera control button, which resembles the one found on the iPhone 16. This will undoubtedly attract attention from avid photographers and videographers alike, offering an interesting new feature for content creation.

Oppo Find X8 India Price and Availability

The Oppo Find X8 series will be priced competitively in the Indian market, making it a strong contender against other flagship devices like the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15. For updates on pricing and availability, keep an eye on Oppo India’s official website and Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Best Smartphones Under ₹20,000 With Excellent Cameras: Redmi Note 13 Pro, Vivo T3 5G & More