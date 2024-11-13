Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With Excellent Cameras, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Vivo T3 5G & More

Discover the best smartphones under ₹20,000 with top-notch cameras for stunning photography. Explore options like Redmi Note 13 Pro, Oppo F25 Pro, and more.

If you’re in the market for a pocket-friendly smartphone with a great camera, excellent performance, and long-lasting battery life, you’re in the right place. With the increasing demand for budget-friendly options, more and more smartphone brands are offering camera-centric devices under ₹20,000, making it easier for consumers to enjoy high-quality photography without breaking the bank.

For those looking for the best camera phones under ₹20,000, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular and highly rated smartphones available in India. Whether you’re snapping pictures for social media or recording family moments, these smartphones offer excellent camera setups and features to enhance your photography experience.

Here are some of the best smartphones under ₹20,000 with great camera capabilities:

1. Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is a standout in the budget segment, featuring a 200MP main camera, one of the highest megapixel counts available in this price range. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and paired with 8GB RAM, it delivers smooth performance for daily tasks, multitasking, and gaming.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED with Dolby Vision

Camera Setup: 200MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HP3), 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro lens

Performance: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM

Other: 1.5K resolution display for vibrant visuals, excellent battery life

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is perfect for photography enthusiasts looking for professional-grade shots without spending too much. Whether it’s landscapes or close-ups, this smartphone won’t disappoint.

2. Oppo F25 Pro

The Oppo F25 Pro is another great choice under ₹20,000, offering a versatile camera setup and reliable performance. Its standout feature is the 64MP primary camera, which takes sharp, detailed photos in various lighting conditions. With the added bonus of an 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro lens, it’s a solid all-rounder for photography.

Key Features:

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ with vibrant colors

Camera Setup: 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro camera, 32MP front camera

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 8GB RAM

Other: Long-lasting battery, fast performance for multitasking

This smartphone is an excellent option if you love to experiment with different perspectives, from wide-angle shots to detailed close-ups.

MUST READ: Pakistani Content Writer Rejected After ‘So Called’ AI Detectors Flags Her ‘Orignal’ Work

3. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy M35 5G offers a stellar camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, ensuring sharp and vibrant photos. It’s powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, which offers smooth multitasking and gaming experiences.

Key Features:

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate

Camera Setup: 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 13MP front camera

Performance: Exynos 1380, 8GB RAM

Other: Long-lasting battery, 5G support

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is a solid choice for anyone looking for a dependable device that can capture stunning shots and provide seamless performance across the board.

4. Vivo T3 5G

The Vivo T3 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn’t compromise on camera quality. It comes with a 50MP dual rear camera that captures sharp, detailed shots in most conditions. With a 16MP front camera, it’s also an excellent choice for selfie lovers.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ for crisp visuals

Camera Setup: 50MP dual rear, 16MP front camera

Performance: Dimensity 7200 processor, 8GB RAM

Other: 5G connectivity, smooth multitasking and gaming

For those looking for a budget-friendly option with a solid camera performance, the Vivo T3 5G is a worthy contender.

5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is another budget-friendly smartphone with impressive features. It offers a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera that captures vibrant, sharp images, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The 5500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging ensure that you stay powered up all day long.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch Super Bright AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Camera Setup: 50MP primary camera, 16MP front camera

Performance: Snapdragon 695 5G, 8GB RAM

Other: 80W SUPERVOOC charging, long-lasting battery

This phone stands out with its fast charging and excellent camera quality, making it a great option for those who value both performance and photography.

Finding a smartphone that offers a good camera without going over your budget can be tricky, but with the Redmi Note 13 Pro, Oppo F25 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Vivo T3 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, you’re sure to get a solid camera experience at an affordable price. These phones come equipped with features like high-resolution sensors, wide-angle lenses, and fast processors, making them the perfect choice for anyone who loves to capture moments on the go.

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or someone who just needs a reliable phone with a good camera, these smartphones under ₹20,000 are your best bets for 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Fictosexual’ Japanese Man Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Fictional Character Hatsune Miku