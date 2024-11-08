‘Fictosexual’ Japanese Man Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Fictional Character Hatsune Miku

In Japan, 41-year-old Akihiko Kondo is celebrating six years of marriage to Hatsune Miku, a popular fictional character. Miku, a virtual pop singer with long turquoise hair, is a Vocaloid software voicebank created by Crypton Future Media in 2007. Kondo, a self-identified “fictosexual” — someone who feels romantic or sexual attraction to fictional characters — first fell in love with Miku shortly after her release.
サボテンのあれです。 pic.twitter.com/TNxbIHxAbC
— 近藤 顕彦【⋈🗻🌰】ミクさん大好き (@akihikokondosk) November 4, 2024
Kondo’s relationship journey has been anything but typical. He faced bullying and rejection for his deep interest in anime and fictional characters, particularly Miku. This led him to be diagnosed with an adjustment disorder.
「二次元キャラクターとの結婚式のしかた」の最新刊である第7版はメロンブックス様に委託しています。15組の夫婦の事例が載っています。これを読んで、二次元キャラクターと結婚式を挙げてくださいね！(^o^)
（※くどいようですが、私は公務員なので、利益は得ていません）https://t.co/2QZuxcZWo1
— 近藤 顕彦【⋈🗻🌰】ミクさん大好き (@akihikokondosk) November 7, 2024
However, he credits Miku’s “healing voice” for helping him find strength and reconnect with society. Eventually, he proposed to her through a hologram device that allowed limited interaction. In 2018, he held a wedding ceremony in Tokyo, spending nearly $13,000 to formalize his love.
Kondo’s devotion is evident — on November 4, he marked their anniversary by sharing a photo of a cake with the message, “I like Miku very much. Happy six-year anniversary.” Although the software that once allowed him to communicate with Miku is no longer available, Kondo continues to honor their bond by spending time with a life-sized model of her.
Kondo’s relationship has received mixed reactions. Some admire his happiness and dedication, while others express skepticism.
