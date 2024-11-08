Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Fictosexual’ Japanese Man Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Fictional Character Hatsune Miku

Kondo, a self-identified "fictosexual", someone who feels romantic or sexual attraction to fictional characters , first fell in love with Miku shortly after her release.

‘Fictosexual’ Japanese Man Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Fictional Character Hatsune Miku

In Japan, 41-year-old Akihiko Kondo is celebrating six years of marriage to Hatsune Miku, a popular fictional character. Miku, a virtual pop singer with long turquoise hair, is a Vocaloid software voicebank created by Crypton Future Media in 2007. Kondo, a self-identified “fictosexual” — someone who feels romantic or sexual attraction to fictional characters — first fell in love with Miku shortly after her release.

Kondo’s relationship journey has been anything but typical. He faced bullying and rejection for his deep interest in anime and fictional characters, particularly Miku. This led him to be diagnosed with an adjustment disorder.

However, he credits Miku’s “healing voice” for helping him find strength and reconnect with society. Eventually, he proposed to her through a hologram device that allowed limited interaction. In 2018, he held a wedding ceremony in Tokyo, spending nearly $13,000 to formalize his love.

Kondo’s devotion is evident — on November 4, he marked their anniversary by sharing a photo of a cake with the message, “I like Miku very much. Happy six-year anniversary.” Although the software that once allowed him to communicate with Miku is no longer available, Kondo continues to honor their bond by spending time with a life-sized model of her.

Kondo’s relationship has received mixed reactions. Some admire his happiness and dedication, while others express skepticism.

ALSO READ: Woman Considers Breaking Off Engagement Over Fiancé’s Refusal to Vote In US Election, Internet Reacts

Filed under

Fictiosexual Japan Japanese Anime Offbeat News
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox