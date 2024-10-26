Google Set to ‘Widely’ Launch Gemini 2.0 in December

This was followed by the launch of Gemini 1.5 in February, featuring an expanded context window. Gemini 1.0 Pro was also released.

Google is reportedly planning to launch its latest AI model, Gemini 2.0, in December. This potential release coincides with OpenAI’s anticipated rollout of its flagship model, further intensifying the race among tech giants to dominate the AI space.

According to a report from The Verge, Google aims for a “widely release” of Gemini 2.0, a follow-up to its previous models, including Gemini 1.0 and the more advanced Gemini 1.5, which was launched earlier this year. However, internal assessments suggest that Gemini 2.0 may not exhibit the performance enhancements that Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis had hoped for.

Google’s Gemini

In December 2023, Google introduced Gemini 1.0, which was subsequently made available through Bard AI. This was followed by the launch of Gemini 1.5 in February, featuring an expanded context window. Gemini 1.0 Pro was also released, showcasing the company’s commitment to enhancing its AI capabilities. Furthermore, Google unveiled Project Astra during its I/O 2024 event, a multimodal AI assistant designed to respond to user queries via text, audio, or video inputs. While a confirmed timeline for Project Astra’s launch remains uncertain, its capabilities represent a significant leap in user interaction with AI technology.

The AI Race

The anticipated December launch is set against a backdrop of heightened competition in the AI sector. Elon Musk’s xAI, Anthropic, and Meta are also gearing up to unveil their new models in the near future. OpenAI, despite denying reports regarding its upcoming model’s launch timing, is rumored to be preparing a limited release of Orion in December, likely with select partners.

If all goes as planned, Google would establish a yearly release cycle for its most significant AI models, strategically timed between its major developer conferences.

