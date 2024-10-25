OnePlus Unveils OxygenOS 15: AI Power, Lightning Speed & Unmatched User Experience – Full Details Here

OxygenOS 15 aims to be one of the most responsive, lightweight, and user-friendly operating systems OnePlus has ever introduced. (Read more below)

OnePlus has officially launched OxygenOS 15, the latest evolution in its operating system lineup, promising users a blend of speed, intuitive design, and cutting-edge AI capabilities. Announced with much anticipation, OxygenOS 15 aims to be one of the most responsive, lightweight, and user-friendly operating systems OnePlus has ever introduced. According to OnePlus, the new system includes major advancements in animation technology and AI features, marking a pivotal upgrade for the brand’s flagship devices.

Fast and Smooth Experience with Parallel Processing

Central to OxygenOS 15 is the new Parallel Processing feature, an industry-first technology designed to ensure seamless animation interactions. Historically, app transitions on smartphones have led to frustrating delays, especially when switching between resource-intensive apps. With Parallel Processing, OnePlus addresses this issue by allowing multiple animations to run simultaneously. This innovation eliminates the lag commonly associated with app switching, creating a smooth, uninterrupted experience even under heavy workloads.

OxygenOS 15 also introduces refined animations that add a new level of fluidity to the user experience, enhancing everything from app launches to dismissals. Based on feedback from the 2024 Open Ear Forum, OnePlus has prioritized faster animation speeds to not only improve visual appeal but to enhance overall usability.

Streamlined Storage for More Space and Performance

OnePlus has also optimized system storage, reducing it by nearly 20% compared to the previous OxygenOS 14 on the OnePlus 12. By carefully removing redundant features, OxygenOS 15 frees up valuable storage space, allowing users more room for personal use and a lighter, faster OS experience.

Intelligent AI Features Transforming Photos, Notes, and Searches

OxygenOS 15 incorporates a suite of AI-powered features that revolutionize the user experience by boosting productivity and creativity. Integrated into the photo album, AI Detail Boost enhances pixelated photos, transforming them into crisp 4K visuals with a single click. AI Unblur removes blur from photos without external apps, while AI Reflection Eraser eliminates unwanted reflections, delivering sharp, distortion-free images.

Intelligent Search further streamlines searches across apps like Settings, Files, and Notes, using natural language processing to provide faster and more accurate results. This AI-driven feature combines cloud-based and on-device AI for maximum efficiency.

With Circle to Search and Pass Scan, OxygenOS 15 allows for fast, intuitive searches and seamless boarding pass scanning. Users can instantly search by drawing a circle on the screen or add boarding passes to Google Wallet by simply scanning them.

Enhanced AI Toolbox and Google Gemini Integration

OxygenOS 15’s AI Toolbox 2.0 brings smart replies to messaging apps, automatically suggesting relevant responses. AI Notes organizes and refines note content, enhancing readability while adjusting tone and grammar. In a notable upgrade, OnePlus has integrated Google Gemini as the default assistant, expanding the AI capabilities of OxygenOS 15 to assist with tasks like writing, planning, and learning across 40+ languages.

Redesigned Interface with Customization Options

OnePlus has refined the design of OxygenOS 15, introducing a half-tone color scheme and customizable Shelf Cards for a more personalized interface. Shimmering effects now enhance interactions such as charging and app installations, offering a smoother, more visually appealing experience.

The Open Canvas multitasking feature expands to more devices, allowing users to open two apps in a split-screen view without resizing. OnePlus also introduces OneTake, a smooth visual transition that extends from the Always-On Display to the lock screen and main screen, making navigation seamless and intuitive.

Enhanced Security for Complete Peace of Mind

OxygenOS 15 prioritizes security with advanced theft protection. If the device senses unusual acceleration, it will automatically lock to prevent unauthorized access. Users can also remotely lock the device through the FindMyDevice portal, with additional layers of protection if the phone goes offline.

Availability

OxygenOS 15 will debut as an open beta on the OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30, with other OnePlus models to follow. AI-powered features will roll out by the end of November, with select features reserved for designated models.

