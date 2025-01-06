Huawei Nova 13i Launch: 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 680, 5,000mAh Battery And More

The Huawei Nova 13i is launched with a 108MP rear camera, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging. It promises strong performance and photography capabilities, though it will be available only in select markets.

Huawei has unveiled the Huawei Nova 13i as the latest in its series of Nova 13 smartphones. It was preceded by the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro, which were launched in China in October 2024, and went on sale worldwide from December. The Huawei Nova 13i is targeted at the mid-range market, with excellent specifications and features at a budget-friendly price.

The gadget packs a 108-megapixel rear camera, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a mighty 5,000mAh battery, aiming it at customers that require top-tier performance in a smartphone.

Price And Availability Of The Huawei Nova 13i

Currently, the Huawei Nova 13i is available in select markets like Mexico and Myanmar. The phone has been priced at MXN 5,999, which translates to about Rs. 25,200, for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the near future, a variant with 128GB of storage is expected at a lower price point. The smartphone comes in two colors: Blue and White. Buyers interested in purchasing the Nova 13i can look up the Huawei regional websites for both Mexico and Myanmar.

Huawei Nova 13i Specifications and Features

Display and Design Huawei Nova 13i features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 1,080 x 2,388 pixels resolution. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth navigation and gaming experience. Additionally, it supports a 270Hz touch sampling rate, thus making it much more responsive to touch inputs. The Always-On Display feature allows the user to see notifications, time, and more without unlocking the phone.

Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 13i packs the Snapdragon 680 chipset for pretty efficient mid-range processing when doing daily tasks and moderate gaming. It is fitted with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, providing enough room for apps, photos, and videos. More storage can be accessed through expandable memory, although the price of the 128GB variant remains unknown. Huawei EMUI 14.2, built on Android, offers a great user interface and smooth software experience.

Camera Setup One of the major highlights of the Huawei Nova 13i is its strong camera system. The phone features a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, which enables high-resolution photography with detailed images even in low light. In addition to the primary sensor, the Nova 13i is equipped with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture to assist with portrait shots and background blurring. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.0, so selfies are very sharp and clear.

Battery Life and Charging The Huawei Nova 13i comes with a strong 5,000mAh battery that is meant to ensure that the device runs for most of the day. It also supports 40W wired fast charging, which can charge the phone from zero to 62% in just 30 minutes. This fast charging capability is ideal for users who need a quick battery boost during busy days.

Security and Connectivity For security, the Huawei Nova 13i features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy access to the device. Connectivity is dual 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port for faster data transfer and charging.

Dimensions and Weight The Huawei Nova 13i has dimensions of 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and weighs 199g. This makes the device comfortable to hold and carry around.

