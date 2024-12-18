Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Go, India’s first Android-compatible tracker, at Rs 1,499. With features like Bluetooth v5.3, a 1-year battery life, and Google’s Find My Device network, it helps track keys, wallets, and more.

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

Reliance Jio has introduced JioTag Go, a revolutionary Bluetooth-enabled tracker that is India’s first Android-compatible tagging device. Designed to compete with Apple AirTag, JioTag Go offers a much more affordable alternative for tracking keys, wallets, luggage, pets, and other valuable items.

How JioTag Go Works

Powered by Bluetooth v5.3 technology, JioTag Go sends secure signals that Android devices connected to Google’s Find My Device network can detect. Its global connectivity ensures that users can easily locate misplaced items. In “Lost Mode,” the device notifies the user if it is detected on the network, providing instant updates.

Features of JioTag Go

JioTag Go offers a range of impressive features, including:

  • Replaceable CR2032 Battery: Provides up to one year of battery life, with an additional spare battery included.
  • 120 dB Built-In Speaker: Helps locate tagged items with a loud alert sound.
  • Unknown Tracker Alerts: Ensures security and privacy.
  • Lightweight Design: Weighs just 77 grams, making it highly portable and convenient.
  • No SIM Card Requirement: Simplifies usage for all users.

Additionally, the package includes a lanyard for added convenience.

Price and Availability

JioTag Go is originally priced at Rs 2,999, but as part of a special launch offer, it is available at Rs 1,499, offering a 50% discount.

The tracker is available in four vibrant colours—black, orange, white, and yellow. Customers can purchase it through Reliance Digital, Amazon, JioMart, and Digital Life stores.

