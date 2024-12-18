Realme 14x 5G: India’s First IP69 Phone At An Unbeatable Price – Features, Launch Date, And More!

Realme 14x 5G launches on December 18, 2024, featuring a 6,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch HD+ display. India’s first IP69 phone under ₹15K, it offers multiple storage options and is priced around ₹14,999. (Read more below)

Realme is all set to disrupt the budget smartphone segment with the launch of its highly anticipated Realme 14x 5G on December 18, 2024. Promising flagship-like features at an affordable price, this device combines power, durability, and cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value for consumers. Confirmed details from Realme’s official website reveal its standout features and specifications.

Realme 14x 5G: Battery and Fast Charging

The Realme 14x 5G boasts a robust 6,000mAh battery coupled with 45W wired fast charging. This advanced charging technology enables the device to charge from 0 to 50% in just 38 minutes and achieve a full charge in only 93 minutes. Designed for all-day use, this ensures minimal downtime for users.

Stylish and Durable Design

The Realme 14x 5G’s design combines elegance with resilience. Available in three sophisticated colours — black, gold, and red — it offers something for everyone. As India’s first IP69-rated phone under ₹15,000, this smartphone also features an IP68 rating, ensuring superior resistance to dust and splashes. Realme’s focus on durability makes the 14x 5G ideal for users seeking a long-lasting and reliable device.

Storage and Configuration Options

Catering to diverse user needs, the Realme 14x 5G comes in three storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. These options provide ample space and flexibility for various usage preferences, ensuring seamless performance and storage management.

Immersive Display

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, providing an immersive viewing experience perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday browsing. The display’s clarity and vibrant colours make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for premium screen quality.

Worried about heat damage, accidental drops, or everyday wear and tear? The #realme14x5G thrives under pressure, delivering toughness and performance like no other. Know more: https://t.co/NiFSjLS8slhttps://t.co/harpyyP20o#Dumdaar5GKiller pic.twitter.com/uxEGj12PYQ — realme (@realmeIndia) December 16, 2024

Availability and Pricing

The Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme India’s official e-store. Although the official price is yet to be announced, sources suggest it will be competitively priced at around ₹14,999, making it an attractive option for budget buyers.

Why Choose Realme 14x 5G?

Realme’s official website confirms that the 14x 5G is designed to deliver a flagship-like experience at an affordable price. With features like a massive battery, fast charging, durable design, and a vivid display, the device is set to redefine value in the sub-₹15,000 category.

