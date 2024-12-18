Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Realme 14x 5G: India’s First IP69 Phone At An Unbeatable Price – Features, Launch Date, And More!

Realme 14x 5G launches on December 18, 2024, featuring a 6,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch HD+ display. India’s first IP69 phone under ₹15K, it offers multiple storage options and is priced around ₹14,999. (Read more below)

Realme 14x 5G: India’s First IP69 Phone At An Unbeatable Price – Features, Launch Date, And More!

Realme is all set to disrupt the budget smartphone segment with the launch of its highly anticipated Realme 14x 5G on December 18, 2024. Promising flagship-like features at an affordable price, this device combines power, durability, and cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value for consumers. Confirmed details from Realme’s official website reveal its standout features and specifications.

Realme 14x 5G: Battery and Fast Charging

The Realme 14x 5G boasts a robust 6,000mAh battery coupled with 45W wired fast charging. This advanced charging technology enables the device to charge from 0 to 50% in just 38 minutes and achieve a full charge in only 93 minutes. Designed for all-day use, this ensures minimal downtime for users.

Stylish and Durable Design

The Realme 14x 5G’s design combines elegance with resilience. Available in three sophisticated colours — black, gold, and red — it offers something for everyone. As India’s first IP69-rated phone under ₹15,000, this smartphone also features an IP68 rating, ensuring superior resistance to dust and splashes. Realme’s focus on durability makes the 14x 5G ideal for users seeking a long-lasting and reliable device.

Storage and Configuration Options

Catering to diverse user needs, the Realme 14x 5G comes in three storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. These options provide ample space and flexibility for various usage preferences, ensuring seamless performance and storage management.

Immersive Display

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, providing an immersive viewing experience perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday browsing. The display’s clarity and vibrant colours make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for premium screen quality.

Availability and Pricing

The Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme India’s official e-store. Although the official price is yet to be announced, sources suggest it will be competitively priced at around ₹14,999, making it an attractive option for budget buyers.

Why Choose Realme 14x 5G?

Realme’s official website confirms that the 14x 5G is designed to deliver a flagship-like experience at an affordable price. With features like a massive battery, fast charging, durable design, and a vivid display, the device is set to redefine value in the sub-₹15,000 category.

ALSO READ: Unbelievable: Meta Fined 251 Million Euros Over Facebook’s 2018 Data Leak – Here’s How It Happened!

Filed under

Realme 14x 5G

Advertisement

Also Read

Cold Wave In Telangana? Sirpur Freezes at 5.9°C, More Districts Shiver Below 10°C—Find Out Why!

Cold Wave In Telangana? Sirpur Freezes at 5.9°C, More Districts Shiver Below 10°C—Find Out Why!

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43 Years

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43...

Entertainment

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate Their Stunning Looks!

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox