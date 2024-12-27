Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours Give Fans A Sneak Peek Before January 22

Samsung is preparing for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2024, with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and the awaited Galaxy S25 Slim. While the event date is yet to be confirmed, rumors point to January 22.

A recent leak from well-known Samsung tipster @iceuniverse reveals a new color variant for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—a unique blue with a greyish hue. The leak suggests that this new colorway will join the other variants, but it’s unclear whether this will be exclusive to the Ultra or available across the entire S25 lineup.

Apart from the color change, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have impressive specs. Leaks confirm that the Ultra model will offer up to 16GB of RAM in the 512GB and 1TB storage options, with the 256GB variant equipped with 12GB RAM. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed these features.

Pre-orders in South Korea are slated to begin from January 24 and will last until February 3, with in-store sales expected to kick off by February 7. International markets, including the US, will likely follow a similar schedule, with pre-orders opening around January 22.

As Samsung fans eagerly await the official announcements, this fresh leak gives a glimpse of what could be one of the most exciting launches of 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the big reveal.

