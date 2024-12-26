Samsung’s Big Reveal At January 2025 Unpacked: New Galaxy Ring Sizes And Exciting Launches

The Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes, but with new additions of 14 and 15 sizes, it appears that the company targets a wider range of users.

Samsung is getting ready to make a big splash at its much-awaited Unpacked event in January 2025, as the tech giant will introduce new, larger sizes for its popular Galaxy Ring smart ring.

The new size variants, 14 and 15, will be the latest to join the nine sizes already existing, giving customers more choices for a comfortable and precise fit. These new models will further open up the accessibility of the Galaxy Ring, which has already attracted attention through its innovative health monitoring capabilities.

Galaxy Ring Bigger Sizes

The two new models with model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515 that were found on Samsung’s official support website by MySmartPrice have been confirmed to launch. Although no product photos have been made public yet, the model numbers also showed that the new devices are a part of the Galaxy Ring series. The larger size versions will be available during the Unpacked event, most likely concurrent with the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series smartphones.

The Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes, but with new additions of 14 and 15 sizes, it appears that the company targets a wider range of users. It can be considered that launching these two sizes is an effective attempt to compete more radically with rival smart rings—Oura Ring, which also offers a wide scale of size options.

Since there is no official word yet from Samsung on the specific specs of its new Galaxy Ring sizes, all things seem to point toward long-lasting battery life and probably upgraded health features. The current Galaxy Ring size 13 carries a large battery for a wearable device, but its new, larger sizes should be even more powerful for longer usage periods.

The Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s most recent product, should incorporate health sensors for improved tracking of users’ fitness and well-being in light of battery upgrades. Samsung’s incorporation of these features into other wearable technology has proven successful. The company is anticipated to provide more precise tracking and AI-based insights for the new Galaxy Ring models as well.

Galaxy S25 Series and Other Samsung Devices

The company will also launch the new Galaxy Ring models, besides launching its next-generation smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series, which will be available in multiple variants such as the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and possibly a Galaxy S25 Slim. The Unpacked event will be the platform where all these devices will be presented, and Samsung will unveil the enhancements made in smartphone technology, such as display, camera, and performance.

The Unpacked event will also introduce Samsung’s Project Moohan XR Headset for the very first time as the company continued to foray into the realm of extended reality (XR), including both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Teasing the Galaxy Ring 2

Part of its Unpacked event, Samsung will reportedly take the second-generation Galaxy Ring, or the Galaxy Ring 2, out for an official spin. The Galaxy Ring 2, per sources at DigiTimes, will debut together with the Galaxy S25 series, which it will introduce with a bunch of important improvements over its predecessor.

The Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to become a follow-up of the initial one, with nine available sizes, while the 14 and 15 sizes newly added are also set to be part of this offer. Apart from these big sizes, the second-generation Galaxy Ring should have a thinner design, improved sensors, and a longer-lasting battery. With improved AI, Galaxy Ring 2 will most probably deliver more precise health insights than the earlier version, mainly with heart rate, sleep pattern, and activity tracking.

According to reports, the Galaxy Ring 2 will be comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. It will have a simple yet practical design. According to reports, this most recent model can last more than seven days between charges, addressing a major grievance of wearables and smart rings: battery life.

Following the initial look at the Galaxy Ring 2 at Samsung’s January Unpacked event, it would subsequently go on sale in July or August 2025.

