Wednesday, December 25, 2024
we-woman

Stop Overpaying! Indians Can Soon Buy Only Voice, SMS Recharge Vouchers

While data has become the cornerstone of modern mobile services, TRAI’s new policies ensure that consumers who don’t use data aren’t forced to pay for it.

In a significant move aimed at reducing mobile costs for millions of Indian consumers, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has introduced new rules that allow users to buy recharge plans exclusively for voice calls and SMS, without being forced to purchase mobile data. This update, announced on Monday, removes the 90-day cap on special recharge coupons, extending their validity to a maximum of 365 days. These changes are designed to provide affordable options for consumers who only need voice and text services, rather than bundled data plans.

What Does TRAI’s New Rule Mean for You?

Under the new rules, mobile service providers are now required to offer standalone recharge plans for voice calls and SMS. Consumers can avoid paying for mobile data they don’t need. This is especially beneficial for users who rely on feature phones or those who don’t use mobile data on a regular basis.

The validity of special recharge coupons has been extended from 90 days to 365 days, giving users more time to use their recharge options, which is a welcome change for many.

Who Benefits the Most from These Changes?

This rule will benefit a large section of India’s population, including:

  • 150 million 2G users
  • dual-SIM owners
  • elderly individuals
  • rural residents

For these consumers, the new plans will allow them to pay only for voice and SMS services, eliminating the need for data packs. This is particularly useful for people who don’t need mobile internet but want to stay connected via calls and text.

Why Are These Changes Happening?

According to TRAI, around 150 million Indian subscribers still use feature phones and don’t require mobile data. This highlights the need for recharge plans that focus solely on voice and SMS, instead of the common bundled packages that include data services.

Moreover, many users—especially senior citizens, families with home broadband, and those who aren’t tech-savvy—do not need data plans bundled with voice and SMS. TRAI’s latest rules aim to offer more customized recharge options for these users, making mobile services more accessible and affordable.

Telecom Giants Push for 4G, but TRAI Stands Firm

While TRAI’s initiative prioritizes consumer choice, it comes at a time when leading telecom companies like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are aggressively pushing to migrate users from 2G to 4G or even 5G networks. These companies believe that shifting users to higher data services will help increase their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Jio, for example, has consistently argued that 2G technology is a barrier to India’s digital growth, and has called for the phase-out of 2G services. The company’s focus is on driving 4G adoption, hoping that more users will switch from 2G to 4G as 5G networks become more widely available.

However, TRAI’s new rules offer a middle ground by ensuring that users who don’t need data can still access affordable mobile services without being forced into unnecessary upgrades.

In addition to voice and SMS-only plans, TRAI has introduced flexibility in recharge denominations. Telecom operators can now offer recharge vouchers in any denomination of their choice, with a minimum recharge value of Rs 10. This change replaces the previous restriction, which limited recharge values to multiples of Rs 10.

This move will make it easier for consumers to top-up their accounts according to their needs, rather than sticking to fixed, larger amounts.

A Positive Change for Millions of Indians

For millions of Indians, especially those who don’t need data packs, TRAI’s new rule offers a welcome solution. By allowing users to choose only voice and SMS services, the regulator has made mobile connectivity more affordable and tailored to individual needs.

However, for telecom companies, the challenge lies in balancing consumer demand for flexibility with their goal of increasing data-driven revenue. While data has become the cornerstone of modern mobile services, TRAI’s new policies ensure that consumers who don’t use data aren’t forced to pay for it.

