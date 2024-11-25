WhatsApp Outage: Global Users Face Issues With Messaging App On Web

Meta has not yet provided an explanation for the problem, and millions of users are waiting for the issue to be resolved. According to Downdetector, over half of users have experienced problems with WhatsApp Web, further highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Millions of WhatsApp users across the globe are currently grappling with significant disruptions, particularly with the platform’s web version. Both personal and business accounts have been impacted, leaving many users unable to send messages or connect through WhatsApp Web.

This widespread outage has caused considerable frustration, especially among business users who rely heavily on the service for communication. Users have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns, with many expressing how the disruption has severely affected their daily interactions and work-related communications.

Despite the growing backlash, Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has yet to offer an official explanation for the outage or provide insight into its cause. According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service disruptions, approximately 57% of users have reported issues with WhatsApp Web, while 35% have faced difficulties using the mobile app itself. The scale of the problem is significant, as WhatsApp is one of the world’s most widely used messaging services, and any disruption can deeply affect both personal communications and professional operations. With millions of users now left in the dark, there is mounting anticipation for Meta to resolve the issue and restore the service’s full functionality.

MUST READ: Realme GT Neo 7 Series: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of December Launch