Assam Rifles destroy 1.05 crore rupee marijuana farms

The Assam Rifles have destroyed 30,000 illicit marijuana plantations in General Area Lembucherra, Tripura, valued at Rs 1.05 crore.

Representatives from the State Police and Tripura State Rifles executed the joint operation with success.

“Assam Rifles destroyed 30,000 illegal marijuana plantations worth Rs 1.05 crore in General Area Lembucherra of Tripura, continuing its war against drugs and illegal marijuana plantations,” the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (HQ IGAR) (East) stated on Sunday.

The statement stated that almost 30,000 fully developed illegal marijuana plants, valued at about Rs 1.05 crore on the market, were destroyed and torched.

Assam Rifles arrested two drug dealers earlier this week and took 22,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 3.8 crore, from General Area Patharkandi, which is under the jurisdiction of the Patharkandi police station in the Karimganj district of Assam.

In addition to the Yaba tablets, the Assam Rifles also found a cell phone valued at Rs 20,000 and 10,500 in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from the drug dealers.