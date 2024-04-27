Know About The Yaruba Mythology

Hindu mythology, Greek mythology, Egyptian Mythology, and Chinese mythology. These mythologies had their moment in the mainstream viewership.

But today Let’s talk about The Yoruba mythology of the Nigerian roots.

Just as most beliefs in the world Yoruba mythology is also woven by threads of myths, poetry, fables, love, and wisdom.

Yoruba mythology involves the presence of the Oludumare and Orishas.

Oludumare is the supreme being in Yoruba mythology. means the one who is omnipotent, all-knowing of good and evil, the definitive source of life and universe…whereas on the other side “orishas” are the divine spirits, who connect humans with the supreme being.

There are different theories related to Orishas.

Some believe that orishas have come from the spirit realm to become incarnated as humans. And while they existed as humans on earth, they already had immense power to guide other normal human beings to the way to the supreme being. While, others believe that Orishas were born as normal human beings and it was their way of living and deed that after their death made them the Orishas. Eventually, their spirit levitated to the spirit realm.

It is believed that there are 401 orishas. and Orisha named Oduduwa is the divine Yoruba king. A hero, warrior, leader, and father of the Yoruba race. he is the procreator of many independent royal dynasties in Yoruba land. According to some prehistoric accounts Oduduwa overthrew his brother Obatala of the responsibility to create the earth. Obatala is believed to be the skyfather and the creator of humans. it was due to his efforts that the first Yoruba city was founded. so, to create land it was also authorized to Obatala…but Oduduwa snatched it…which caused a great feud between the two siblings…later this feud was settled by Oludumare, the supreme being himself.

where for the world these stories are only fables, poetry, and art but, for the Yoruba people it is the truth of their past and customs that have survived through history and have helped shape their literature and religion as we know today.

